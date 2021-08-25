Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard breakdown – PPV worthy?

August 25th, 2021

Matchroom Boxing released information to the British public regarding the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title fight.

Joshua and Usyk battle it out for the top division crown on September 25 in London. Details of the supporting cast got confirmed for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

WBN breaks down the Pay Per View portion of the show.

ANTHONY JOSHUA vs. OLEKSANDR USYK

Former undisputed cruiserweight champion and pound-for-pound star Usyk challenges Joshua as the mandatory with the WBO.

Fight Rating: 8/10.

In support, there are four key bouts. They involve one new ruler, a returning ex-champion, a big prospect, and a youngster up and coming.

LAWRENCE OKOLIE vs. DILAN PRASOVIC

WBO cruiserweight titlist Lawrence Okolie puts his unbeaten 16-0, 13 KOs record and belt up for grabs for the first time against his stipulation.

Step-up 15-0 Dilan Prasovic. The Montenegran gets his opportunity following a crushing sixth-round stoppage of Krzysztof Glowacki at The SSE Arena, Wembley, in March.

Prasovic, who has 12 stoppages, is a live challenger to Okolie.

Unbeaten 28-year-old Okolie, who hails from Hackney, is nicknamed ‘The Sauce He.’ emulated fellow Brits Tony Bellew, David Haye, Enzo Maccarinelli, Johnny Nelson, and Carl Thompson. They all previously held world crowns in the 200lb class.

Former WBO cruiserweight youth champion, Prasovic sits at No.1 in the world with the governing body since turning professional in October 2014.

Fight Rating: 7/10.

CALLUM SMITH vs. LENIN CASTILLO

Chief support fight number two involves former WBSS winner Callum Smith. The Liverpool man, 27-1, 19 KOs, makes his highly anticipated ring return at Light-Heavyweight.

“Mundo” goes up against the Dominican Republic’s Lenin Castillo after his points loss to Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez out in Texas last December.

Castillo is 21-3-1, with 16 KOs.

Fight Rating: 6/10.

CAMPBELL HATTON vs. IZAN DURA

Manchester’s new lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton continues his education in the professional ranks.

At 3-0, Hatton aims for a fourth pro win when he takes on Spain’s Izan Dura (3-7). Hatton’s slot on a big Anthony Joshua win comes hot on the back of his comfortable points win over Jakub Laskowski on the first week of Matchroom Fight Camp.

Fight Rating: 5/10.

FLORIAN MARKU vs. MAXIM PRODAN

Florian Marku, now 8-0-1 with 6 KOs, looks to build on his impressive stoppage win over Rylan Charlton on the Avanesyan vs. Kelly undercard in February.

‘The Albanian King’ challenges Milan’s Maxim Prodan for the IBF International welterweight title. Prodan is 19-0-1 with 15 KOs.

Fight Rating: 6/10.

In an extra contest, Chicago middleweight Christopher Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) meets Russia’s Khasan Baysangurov (21-1, 11 KOs).

Overall Pay Per View Rating: 7/10.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk is live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland. DAZN will broadcast in over 170 countries and territories worldwide.