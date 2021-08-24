Heavyweight was “petrified” of facing David Price before “getting filled in”

August 24th, 2021

British heavyweight Dave Allen recalled how he was apprehensive of fighting UK rival David Price before getting beaten up by the huge Liverpool man.

Heading into their 2019 fight, “The Doncaster De La Hoya” was backed to give a good account of himself. Not so on fight night as Allen was battered from pillar to post.

On the second anniversary a few weeks ago, the honest as ever Allen assessed how his mindset changed during fight week.

“This time two years ago, fight week in London was starting for my fight with David Price,” Allen began.

“I started the week full of confidence dressed As a bottle of Irn Bru at the workout in my flip flops asking how much they were paying me for the [Alexander] Povetkin fight the following month.

“The next day was the press conference, and I was dressed smartly, still feeling well about myself. As weigh-in day arrived, I started to realize I wasn’t on holiday and the fella I keep seeing about the hotel having to crouch down under doorways was going to be hitting me tomorrow.

“Come fight day for the first time, and I’m not scared to admit It. I was petrified. I felt like I was back in year seven, and when I got off the school bus the day before, I slapped the big year eleven around the head and run.

“But now it’s 8.13 the next day, and I have got to go to school, or my dad’s going to clip me anyway.

“Anyway, long story short, I got filled in obviously, and two years have flown by.”

HEAVYWEIGHT BEATING

As Allen admitted, Price was all over him from the outset. It took a complete ten rounds, though, before the stubborn Allen got pulled out needing oxygen and treatment.

It was a harsh lesson that kept Allen out of the ring for seven months after a brief retirement. Allen now returns this weekend.

Despite the love affair with Eddie Hearn being over, Allen remains hopeful of at least grabbing the British title before he does walk away for good.

Regarding Price, the “Big, Horrible Heavyweight” fought Derek Chisora later that same year and got stopped in four rounds.

Price, who won an Olympic bronze medal, has recently been spotted training alongside Tyson Fury in his hometown.

