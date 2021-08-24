Despite his loss, Conor McGregor wants Manny Pacquiao compensation

August 24th, 2021

Conor McGregor hit the headlines again this week when the Irishman decided he was owed money from Manny Pacquiao losing.

The pair were due to fight after Pacquiao signed a deal with Paradigm Sports. What McGregor failed to remember was why that bout collapsed in the first place.

McGregor agreed to fight Dustin Poirier in a rematch, potentially in a warm-up for Pacquiao. It was only when he lost via knockout that the Pacquiao encounter fell apart.

That fact begs the question, “why is Conor McGregor now seeking compensation?”

“I’m owed commission off that Manny fight, and I want it,” said McGregor, but it was his defeat that cost both men a multi-million dollar paycheck.

Whatever is running through the former UFC champion’s mind, any chance of rekindling that bout is now over forever. Their career paths are taking a different meaning now.

Pacquiao will likely retire, either immediately or after a final homecoming fight in the Philippines. McGregor will have to re-prove himself by overcoming Poirier once he’s recovered from a terrible ankle injury suffered during their rubber match in July.

There are serious doubts as to whether McGregor will ever be the same fighters again after that collision.

MANNY PACQUIAO for PRESIDENT

With a Presidential run on his mind, Pacquiao won’t have any interest in McGregor moving forward anyway. The Yordenis Ugas fight was Father Time’s way of telling Pacquiao to focus on his people and helping his native country.

“Pacman” has nothing left to prove. He’s firmly taken himself to the summit of the sport and beyond. A legacy secured that needs no addition, especially not against an MMA fighter who was like a fish out of water the last time he campaigned in boxing.

Floyd Mayweather made McGregor look silly in 2017. Obviously, “The Notorious” one doesn’t mind looking like that, provided he makes a ten-figure purse.

