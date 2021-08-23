Yordenis Ugas gatecrashes boxing’s pound for pound rankings

August 23rd, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Yordenis Ugas has gatecrashed the World Boxing News Pound-for-Pound Top 20 following his decision over boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

The Cuban, who was 15-3 after his first 18 bouts, is now the third-rated welterweight globally. Ugas secured the biggest win of his career and is mixing it with the top names in the sport.

Taking the seventeenth spot, Ugas is just behind Anthony Joshua and Kazuto Ioka on the new list.

When asking the fans, “What place do you have me among the best welterweights in the world?” – many agreed that Ugas still had work to do to overtake Terence Crawford or Errol Spence.

He also reminded some of his doubters about their pre-fight predictions before his victory.

YORDENIS UGAS

“All the comments that I read that I was very slow for Pacquiao and they were going to destroy me. Where are they?

“I took the biggest fight of my life ten days in advance. And thank God I had the biggest victory of my career against a future hall of fame.

“This is a dream. Everything happened so fast, only in ten days. If you are a young fighter and you read me.

“Never give up. Just five years ago, I was 15-3, and I’m here. Thank goodness at the top of the sport,” Ugas added.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 20 – August 2021:

#1 CANELO ALVAREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

#2 NAOYA INOUE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

#3 ERROL SPENCE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

#4 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

#5 JOSH TAYLOR

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

#6 TYSON FURY

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

#7 TERENCE CRAWFORD

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

#8 NONITO DONAIRE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 30

#9 JUAN ESTRADA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

#10 GERVONTA DAVIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

#11 VASYL LOMACHENKO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

#12 OLEKSANDR USYK

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

#13 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

#14 ROMAN GONZALEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17#

#15 ANTHONY JOSHUA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

#16 KAZUTO IOKA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

#17 YORDENUS UGAS

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#18 MIKEY GARCIA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

#19 JERMELL CHARLO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

#20 OSCAR VALDEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE