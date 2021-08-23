“Yordenis Ugas did a Floyd Mayweather, neutralized Manny Pacquiao”

August 23rd, 2021

Yordenis Ugas did what Floyd Mayweather did to Manny Pacquiao back in their 2015 meeting, according to Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza.

Cuban Ugas earned a twelve-round decision against Pacquiao on Saturday night, putting himself firmly in the mix-up at 147 pounds.

A pre-fight underdog, Ugas flipped the odds to rack up the sessions and potentially put a full-stop on the career of a boxing legend.

Fights with Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. now wait in the wings for the talented 35-year-old.

Pacquiao’s defeat only served to prove Mayweather’s similar victory in their record-breaking Pay Per View encounter was nothing to do with a shoulder injury, says Espinoza.

Taking to social media, the Showtime Executive stated: “For those who thought that the Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquaio fight was boring because Manny had a shoulder jury and couldn’t perform…

“Nah. Ugas just did almost the same thing: neutralized Pacquaio.

“It wasn’t a shoulder injury. It was superior boxing,” Espinoza added.

Revealing his plan, Ugas knew all along that Pacquiao’s 42-year-old legs were the most considerable advantage for him in the fight.

“My trainer, Ismael Salas, and I had a plan,” said Ugas.

“We were going to move him around. We were going to use the jab and keep him off balance. That was the whole game plan.

“He’s a legend, one of the greatest fighters that ever lived. I’ll always respect him not only as a great fighter but outside the ring.

“I also admire that he fights for his country, as I do. I want to free Cuba.”

MANNY PACQUIAO

As WBN predicted pre-fight, Father Time came calling for the “Pacman” and scored an inevitable triumph over the eight-weight king.

Pacquiao can now focus on his political career, which has taken a backseat since the Spence and Ugas fights surfaced.

If it is the last time we see Manny Pacquiao in the ring, then boxing has been privileged to be entertained by such a formidable force.

From 105 pounds to a remarkable 154 pounds, the Filipino superstar did it with grace, dignity, and a tremendous amount of style.

One defeat to Mayweather in 2015 will not define his career anyway.

