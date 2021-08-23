Oscar De La Hoya offer makes no odds to Terence Crawford’s future plans

Mikey Williams

Oscar De La Hoya threw a spanner into the works of Terence Crawford’s plans recently. However, the offer to battle Vergil Ortiz at Cowboys Stadium is a non-starter.

Crawford is respectfully inclined to arrange a WBO-stipulated clash with Shawn Porter, with purse bids set for next month.

De La Hoya gave Crawford another option with his public announcement of his interest in the Ortiz fight. Days later, and nothing has changed in the overall picture.

Replying to the notion of facing Ortiz after the welterweight star’s recent win over Egidijus Kavaliauskas, Crawford was non-plussed by the idea.

“They love throwing my name around. I love y’all too. Congratulations on the win,” Crawford told Ortiz.

But even if the Porter negotiations fail once and for all, Crawford has bigger fish to fry when it comes to opponents in the pipeline.

Now that Errol Spence and Yordenis Ugas are both free of Manny Pacquiao duties, either of those two would be the order of the day for Crawford.

“It’s funny how they walked Yordenis Ugas into saying fight an injured man. Now they are already trying to put that fight in the media. It makes me think a little bit?

“They play a dirty game, don’t they,” said Crawford when commenting on the Pacquiao win.

TERENCE CRAWFORD FUTURE

Regarding Spence, “Bud” added: “Looks like Errol Spence Jr gone need me after all though.

“I know you were really mad about that fight last night because I was, but not in a hating way, just in a missed opportunity way.

“Don’t beat yourself up about it. Get well.”

Even mentioning those two is a clear indication of where Crawford’s thoughts lie. But Porter would have to walk away from talks for the WBO even to allow Crawford to move on.

The WBO champion would risk his title if he didn’t give Porter the opportunity. Only then can Crawford turn his attention to Spence, Ugas, Ortiz, or anybody else for that matter.

