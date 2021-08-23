Floyd Mayweather protégé Gervonta Davis involved in scary plane crash

August 23rd, 2021

Multi-weight ruler Gervonta Davis was involved in a scary plane crash over the weekend as the Floyd Mayweather protégé took a private jet with thirteen other people.

The incident, which Davis reported via Instagram, happened in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon.

According to CBS Baltimore, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane got into trouble “just after takeoff because of a landing gear malfunction” and “the plane lost a nose wheel and left the runway.”

Davis was unhurt. However, one person needed treatment for minor injuries.

One of Mayweather’s biggest stars at “The Money Team” and Mayweather Promotions, Davis is a predicted pound-for-pound top ten of the future.

At present, “Tank” is rated in the WBN P4P Top 50 at number eleven.

GERVONTA DAVIS CAREER

Involved in one of the most intriguing divisions in the sport at lightweight, Davis continues to be linked to clashes with Ryan Garcia, Devin Haney, and Teofimo Lopez.

There are also murmurings that Davis is willing to stay at 140 pounds for the right opponent after a recent triumph at the higher weight.

Davis defeated Mario Barrios via stoppage in the eleventh round at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The triumph took place in June.

Since then, the Maryland boxer is linked to a potential battle with Josh Taylor and other big names.

In a back-and-forth with Mayweather after his endeavors, Davis showed how strong a bond he has with boxing’s biggest name.

“I used to couldn’t see this far. Damn, look how them tables turned. It’s different when it’s given to you..all mine, I really earned!” stated Davis.

Mayweather responded: “No, Tank, throw it in their face. We both was champs at 21!

“We are unstoppable, and I’m so proud of you! Remember that jealousy, hate, racism, and favoritism all come with being a winner.”