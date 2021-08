World Boxing Association has more titlists than WBC, WBO, IBF combined

August 20th, 2021

No sooner had World Boxing News revealed that the World Boxing Association had an incredible 55 titlists through 17 divisions, a decision was made to crunch the remaining numbers.

And now, totalling all the major sanctioning bodies belts against the declassified WBA revealed that Gilberto Mendoza has crowned more champions than the rest combined.

A truly shocking statistic.

Below is a list of all the champions, inlcuding interim, listed by the World Boxing Council, World Boxing Organization and International Boxing Federation.

We counted 49.

HEAVYWEIGHT – 200 LBS +

IBF / WBO CHAMPION – ANTHONY JOSHUA

WBC CHAMPION – TYSON FURY

Interim: Dillian Whyte

CRUISERWEIGHT – 200 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – ILUNGA MAKABU

IBF CHAMPION – MAIRIS BRIEDIS

WBO CHAMPION -LAWRENCE OKOLIE

LIGHT-HEAVYWEIGHT – 175 LBS

IBF / WBC CHAMPION – ARTUR BETERBIEV

WBO CHAMPION – JOE SMITH JR.

SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT – 168 LBS

WBC / WBO CHAMPION – CANELO ALVAREZ

IBF CHAMPION – CALEB PLANT

MIDDLEWEIGHT – 160 LBS

IBF CHAMPION – GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

WBC CHAMPION – JERMALL CHARLO

WBO CHAMPION – DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

SUPER-WELTERWEIGHT – 154 LBS

IBF / WBC CHAMPION – JERMELL CHARLO

WBO CHAMPION – BRIAN CASTANO

WELTERWEIGHT – 147 LBS

IBF / WBC CHAMPION – ERROL SPENCE

WBO CHAMPION – TERENCE CRAWFORD

SUPER-LIGHTWEIGHT – 140 LBS

WBC / IBF / WBO CHAMPION – JOSH TAYLOR

LIGHTWEIGHT – 135 LBS

WBO / IBF CHAMPION – TEOFIMO LOPEZ

WBC CHAMPION – DEVIN HANEY

Interim: Joseph Diaz

SUPER-FEATHERWEIGHT – 130 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – OSCAR VALDEZ

WBO CHAMPION – JAMEL HERRING

IBF CHAMPION – VACANT

WBO interim: Shakur Stevenson

FEATHERWEIGHT – 126 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – GARY RUSSELL JR.

WBO CHAMPION – EMANUEL NAVARRETE

IBF CHAMPION – KID GALAHAD

SUPER-BANTAMWEIGHT – 122 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – BRANDON FIGUEROA

IBF CHAMPION – MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

WBO CHAMPION – STEPHEN FULTON JR.

BANTAMWEIGHT – 118 LBS

IBF CHAMPION – NAOYA INOUE

WBO CHAMPION – JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

WBC CHAMPION – NONITO DONAIRE

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT – 115 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – VACANT

IBF CHAMPION – JERWIN ANCAJAS

WBO CHAMPION – KAZUTO IOKA

FLYWEIGHT – 112 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – JC MARTINEZ

WBO CHAMPION – JUNTO NAKATANI

IBF CHAMPION – SUNNY EDWARDS

Interim: McWilliams Arroyo

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT – 108 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – KENSHIRO TERAJI

WBO CHAMPION – ELWIN SOTO

IBF CHAMPION – FELIX ALVARADO

MINIMUMWEIGHT – 105 LBS

WBC CHAMPION – PANYA PRADABSRI

IBF CHAMPION – RENE CUARTO

WBO CHAMPION – WILFREDO MENDEZ

WBC – ALL WEIGHTS FRANCHISE

160 TO 175 POUNDS – CANELO ALVAREZ

135 POUNDS – TEOFIMO LOPEZ

115 POUNDS – JUAN ESTRADA

Totting up the World Boxing Association rulers, we reached 55 below:

World Boxing Association champions

Bold = Bonafide

Heavyweight

Anthony Joshua – WBA Super

Trevor Bryan – WBA “regular.”

Mahmoud Charr – WBA “Champion in Recess”

Daniel Dubois – WBA interim

Robert Helenius – WBA Gold

Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)

Arsen Goulamirian – WBA Super

Ryad Merhy – WBA “regular.”

Alexey Egorov – WBA Gold

Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)

Dmitry Bivol – WBA Super

Robin Krasniqi – WBA interim

Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

Canelo Alvarez – WBA Super

David Morrell – WBA “regular.”

Fedor Chudinov – WBA Gold

Middleweight (160 lbs.)

Ryota Murata – WBA Super

Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”

Chris Eubank Jr. – WBA interim

Super welterweight (154 lbs.)

Jermell Charlo – WBA Super

Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”

Michel Soro – WBA Gold

Welterweight (147 lbs.)

Yordenis Ugas – WBA Super

Manny Pacquiao – WBA “Champion is Recess”

Jamal James – WBA “regular.”

Vergil Ortiz – WBA Gold

Super lightweight (140 lbs.)

Josh Taylor – WBA Super

Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”

Alberto Puello – WBA interim

Ismael Barroso – WBA Gold

LIGHTWEIGHT (135 LBS.)

Teofimo Lopez Jr. – WBA Super

Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”

Rolando Romero – WBA interim

Roman Andreev – WBA Gold

Super featherweight (130 lbs.)

Gervonta Davis – WBA Super

Roger Gutierrez – WBA “regular.”

Chris Colbert – WBA interim

Mark Urbanov – WBA Gold

Featherweight (126 lbs.)

Leo Santa Cruz – WBA Super

Leigh Wood – WBA “regular.”

Michael Conlan – WBA interim

Super bantamweight (122 lbs.)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev – WBA Super

Brandon Figueroa – WBA “regular”

Raeese Aleem – WBA interim

Ronny Rios – WBA Gold

Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

Naoya Inoue – WBA Super

Super flyweight (115 lbs.)

Roman Gonzalez – WBA Super

Joshua Franco – WBA “regular.”

Mikhail Aloyan – WBA Gold

Flyweight (112 lbs.)

Artem Dalakian – WBA

Luis Concepcion – WBA interim

David Jimenez – WBA Gold

Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)

Hiroto Kyoguchi – WBA Super

Esteban Bermudez – WBA “regular”

Daniel Matellon – WBA interim

Strawweight (105 lbs.)

Knockout CP Freshmart – WBA Super

Victorio Saludar – WBA “regular”

Leyman Benavides – WBA Gold

Erick Rosa – World Boxing Association interim