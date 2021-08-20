Winfred Harris, Jr. predicts an “easy win” against Vaughn Alexander on Aug 26

August 20th, 2021

Detroit super middleweight Winfred Harris, Jr. (19-1, 9 KOs) is aware of future implications regarding his August 26th match against Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (15-6, 9 KOs) in the 8-roiund co-featured event on the next installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGH PASS®.

Presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing in association with Next Up Fight and the World Cup Boxing Series, the Aug. 26th event will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, from Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas.

Texas rivals Eridson Garcia (13-0, 9 KOs) and Armando Frausto (9-1-1, 5 KOs) headline in the 10-round main event for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super featherweight title.

Harris’ most impressive victories to date have been a pair of 2017 8-round unanimous decisions over former California State welterweight and New England middleweight champion, Chris Chatman (14-7-1), and veteran Lanardo Tyner (32-10-2) for the vacant UBF All American middleweight title.

St. Louis’ Alexander is the brother of 3-time, 2-division World champion Devon Alexander. In 2017, “The Animal” stopped former IBF World Middleweight Champion Elvin Ayala in seven rounds and two years later, Alexander took an 8-round majority decision from previously undefeated prospect Money Powell (10-0, 7 KOs).

“I’ll probably come out boxing him, beat on him a little, and then see from there,” Harris predicted. “He may take me the distance, but I’m going to win easily. I’ll have 20 wins and that should position me at the next level, especially fighting on UFC FIGHT PASS. I’ve never fought on a televised (or streamed) show before.

“I’m a boxer-puncher with real good power and speed. I’m a big guy for my weight class and smart. I do a lot of different things and I definitely have a lot of heart.”

Undefeated Austin (TX) super lightweight Robert Kevin Garcia (8-0, 6 KOs) will meet Antonius Grable (3-1, 3 KOs), of Sarasota (FL), in a 6-round match.

Opening the UFC FIGHT PASS stream is a 4-round middleweight bout between Houston prospect Eugene Hill, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) and Shane Hall (0-1), of Clovis, New Mexico.

Former WBA World light welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout will join veteran James “Smitty” Smith on the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS announcing team for this show.

Priced at $800.00 (VIP table of 6), $75.00 (reserved) and $50.00 (general admission), tickets are available to purchase online at https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/nextfightup-xiii—ufc-fightpass-humble-august-815051