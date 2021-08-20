Victor Ortiz serious on return: I promised I’d reign for a decade, I’m back!

August 20th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Former WBC welterweight champion Victor Ortiz gets himself back to business with bad intentions this weekend in Las Vegas.

The part-time Hollywood movie star returns from a three-and-a-half-year absence at the T-Mobile Arena, knowing a loss could end it all.

Facing veteran Robert Guerrero, the 34-year-old has little margin for error in his quest to once again rule at the top of the sport.

“I really don’t have much to say. I’m very grateful for this opportunity. I couldn’t have done it without my team: coach Freddie Roach, Coach Marvin, Coach Pepe, and Marie, of course. I feel the same. It’s like I never left,” said Ortiz.

“What gave the biggest motivation of my life are my two boys, Royal and Casino. I’m here to make a statement, and I’m not leaving without victory.

“I’ve had big fights all around. I’ve been boxing as a pro since I was 17. Experience is the difference. I am an experienced veteran now.

“It’s a great pleasure to share the ring with another legend. That’s what boxing is all about. I’m only focused on what coach Freddie has me focused on and myself. At this point, we’re ready to go. We put in the work, and we did the homework.

VICTOR ORTIZ RESPECT

“I would never in a million years expect for Robert The Ghost” Guerrero to not prepare correctly. I expect the best of him. But I looked up to him, a southpaw like me. I have great respect for him and his entire team.

“I am with the elite. Guerrero comes to fight. He comes with pressure and boxing, but it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, I know what I’ve done in training camp, and I’ve obeyed my camp 100%. I was in bed at the correct times. But I was dieting correctly and running when I was supposed to. I am ready.

“I made a promise to my babies: I’m going to reign for a decade. I’m back.”

