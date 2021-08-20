Robert Guerrero: Victor Ortiz fight might steal Pacquiao vs. Ugas show

August 20th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Multi-weight world champion and boxing veteran Robert Guerrero believes his clash with Victor Ortiz could steal the limelight from Manny Pacquiao.

“Ghost” locks horns with a fellow former WBC champion in Ortiz on Pacquiao’s Pay Per View undercard clash with Yordenis Ugas.

If successful, Guerrero may get one more crack at the 147-pound world title.

Despite his 38 years, the Californian is hoping to, like Pacquiao, prove age is nothing but a number.

“I feel like I’m 30-years-old again. I feel great. The time off allowed me to rest,” pointed out Guerrero.

“I couldn’t be happier. Training camp went great. Through the whole pandemic the past year-and-a-half, I just stayed in shape. I have my own boxing gym at home, so it was nice to stay in the gym.

“I’ve been training out here in Las Vegas for a while now. It’s incredible to be on this card with Manny Pacquiao as it may be his last fight.

“I’m just excited about this opportunity, and I’m ready to go.

“When I got the call to fight Victor Ortiz, I said, ‘Let’s do it.’ I got a lot of respect for Victor. He always brings it, which means it’s going to be a great fight for the fans.

“I’ve put in the work I needed to put in.

“I’m expecting a good fight. I know Victor Ortiz is coming to fight. He’s always in great shape and brings it all the time. We had to prepare very well and not take it lightly.

“This is one of those fights that could catapult us into a world title bout. I know he’s coming, and I’m coming, so it’s going to be a great one.

ROBERT GUERRERO GOAL

“The goal is to fight the best fighters, and the best fighters are the champs right now. I’m looking toward facing one of them, and so I’m excited about that.

“I see myself taking care of business this weekend and going from there. In the past, I was looking to the future and not taking care of what’s in front of me.

“Now, we’re just looking to Saturday night, and that’s it.

“You’re going to see a great fight no matter what. Whether it’s on the outside or inside. We come to fight every time so that this fight might steal the show.”

Tickets for the live event, which TGB Promotions and MP Promotions promote, are on sale now and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.