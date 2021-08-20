River Wilson-Bent plans to punish Bosnian foe for social media jibe

Lawrence Lustig

Coventry puncher River Wilson-Bent is hell bent on knocking out Sladjan Janjanin after the Bosnian hardman fired a salvo of posts on Instagram calling him a ‘little girl’.

Undefeated middleweight Bent takes on Janjanin at his fort at the Coventry Skydome Arena on Friday 10th September, headlined with Sam Eggington’s WBC Silver Middleweight title defence against Bilel Jkitou, exclusively live and free on Channel 5.

Sparks are expected to fly when they collide as both men carry iron in their fists in the ring and also in their jobs. Hammer fisted River, who has KO’d five out of his nine opponents, works as a roofer, while heavy-handed Janjanin, with a frightening 23 KO’s from 29 wins, is a miner in his homeland.

Bent has impressed with dynamite KO performance in his last three fights that also sent shivers down the back of Stoke rival Nathan Heaney causing him to pull out of their recent English title purse bids.

The 27-year-old from Exhall who’s unbeaten in nine fights with five KO’s takes a big step up when he faces the experienced Janjanin, who has 37 fights under his belt in their ten-round International contest.

Janjanin, 30, extended four-time World Title challenger Martin Murray the eight-round distance when they fought in November 2019 in Liverpool and is threatening to knockout Bent on his UK return.

Wilson erupted after reading the messages on Instagram, he said, “I’m going to do a real good job nailing this guy flat to the canvas,”

“I’m pleased that he’s really confident and talking big ahead of the fight because he’ll be falling from a great height when I knock him out,”

“Janjanin is the type of opponent I wanted to fire me up and get me in the right frame of mind to do some damage. He’s a step up for me, he’s very experienced, he took Murray the distance when they fought and it will be a big statement if I can get him out of there quicker,”

“He’s coming over here to break my clean slate but there’s no way he’s going to do that in front of my loyal home fans who’ll be packing out the Coventry Skydome Arena to the rafters on the night,”

“He won’t have felt power like what’s in my fists when I land cleanly and precisely on his jaw, it will be just like hitting a nail perfectly square-on with a hammer with one shot, he’ll go.”

“I’ll be leaving Janjanin in the gutter at the end of the night. I can’t wait for it.”

Tickets are available to purchase now from only £40* from the Coventry Skydome Arena website https://iceaccount.co.uk/championship-boxing