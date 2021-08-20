Manny Pacquiao – Still the hardest worker in the room at 42 years young

August 20th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao heads into the most important night to determine the future of his tenure in the sport after 25 years plus of professional service.

Eight-division world champion and boxer laureate Senator Pacquiao has no use for a rearview mirror, at least when it comes to his illustrious boxing career, so says his Hall of Fame trainer of 20 years world-famous Freddie Roach.

Manny, 42, finalized his training camp at Hollywood, California-based Wild Card Boxing Club, for his August 21 challenge of world champion Yordenis Ugas.

This will be Manny’s biggest fight as his career winds down, in a boxing lifetime made up of big boxing events and spectacular victories.

Pacquiao enters this battle riding a historic string of welterweight title victories over Lucas Matthysse, Adrien Broner, and Keith Thurman.

All of which resulted in Manny, at age 40, becoming the oldest man to win a welterweight world championship belt.

Manny’s last three opponents boasted a combined record of 101-7-1 (82 KOs) – a winning percentage of 93% with a victory by knockout ratio of 81% – when Manny defeated them.

One of boxing’s most beloved warriors, Manny has held a world title every decade, going back to the nineties.

Once again, by his fighter’s side, Roach believes Pacquiao will prove his age is just a number.

“Manny doesn’t need to play his golden oldies. He is still producing new hits,” said Freddie. “He hasn’t cut one corner in training camp. Not one.

“He runs up the hills in Griffith Park straight to the Hollywood sign. He crunches thousands of sit-ups daily. Manny spars three days each week and hits every bag on the gym floor with bad intentions every day.

“He is still the hardest worker I have ever trained and an eager student. He wants this one more than anything.

GOODBYE MANNY PACQUIAO

“Manny isn’t training this hard to say goodbye. It’s to prove he’s still here. Philippine politics might influence when Manny hangs up his gloves. Maybe this is Manny’s last fight. But this summer, he has been training for his greatest victory, and for Manny, that is saying something. It’s the stuff that greatness is made of.”

Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs), who hails from Sarangani Province in the Philippines, is the one-time Boxing Writers Association of America and WBN Fighter of the Decade and three-time Fighter of the Year.

He headlines a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View, Saturday, August 21, from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. TGB Promotions and MP Promotions promote the event.

The pay-per-view will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Fans can purchase the remaining tickets through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.