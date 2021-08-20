Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant reach amicable agreement to save undisputed

August 20th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez finally secured his undisputed opportunity in what was a must for his legacy as one of Mexico’s greatest ever fighters.

As World Boxing News previously explained, Canelo had to do all he could to make sure Caleb Plant was on board when negotiations stalled.

Now, on November 6th, the pound-for-pound king gets the chance to grab all the belts on offer in one weight division for the first time in his illustrious career.

Making the confirmation official on Thursday, the 31-year-old surprised everyone with the announcement.

He stated: “This Nov. 6th, we’ll put Mexican boxing on top. Going for the missing belt!”

Canelo also added a couple of specially designed posters into the bargain.

Later, in a statement, he added: “I am very excited to have this fight before me. I am happy because I am going to make history.

“In my career, that’s exactly what I want to do — leave my mark in boxing. I can’t wait to see all my fans on Nov. 6.”

Trainer and Canelo Promotions representative Eddy Reynoso, who brokered the deal with Premier Boxing Champions, aired his delight.

“We are very happy to have been able to reach an agreement for this fight as we look to make history in becoming the first undisputed champion (in Mexican history).

“We are going to train very hard, focus on growing the sport of boxing, and plan to lift the name of Mexico.”

CANELO ALVAREZ DEAL

WBN’s Dan Rafael was keen to point out that PBC securing the event over DAZN doesn’t automatically mean FOX will get the US TV rights.

“As it relates to Canelo vs. Plant, per a source with knowledge of the deal, it is a one-fight agreement with PBC, no options.

“Canelo is a free agent after the bout, although he has a rematch clause should Plant pull the upset.

“Per sources, while #CaneloPlant is set as a PBC PPV on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas which of PBC’s broadcast partners — Showtime or Fox — will handle the event has not yet been decided,” said Dan from Las Vegas where he’s covering Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas.

November 5th will be fireworks, November 6th will be lit.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.