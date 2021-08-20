Andy Ruiz Jr. defeated Anthony Joshua despite a debilitating knee injury

Ed Mulholland

A revelation has come to light that former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. toppled unified king Anthony Joshua despite a debilitating injury.

This week, Mexico’s first top division ruler delayed a fight with ex-IBF titlist Charles Martin to fix an ongoing and ongoing ailment.

Ruiz, who battered Joshua into submission to shock the world in 2019, was due to fight in October against “Prince” Charles – another AJ foe.

Rather than prolong his suffering, “The Destroyer” underwent successful knee surgery by a doctor recommended by friend Canelo Alvarez, as his father explained.

“He underwent surgery on his right knee. He had been struggling with that knee for about three years,” Andy Ruiz Sr. told Salvador Rodríguez of ESPN Deportes.

“Andy could not run very much. He could not do specific movements, and he used gel to mitigate the pain. But it was not enough, and he decided to get the procedure done, which was an arthroscopy.

“It was done by the same doctor who operated on Canelo [Alvarez], Pedro Lomeli Jaime.”

MSG FEAT

The admission from Ruiz Sr. means Andy Ruiz Jr. defeated Joshua via stoppage at Madison Square Garden while the injury was still hampering his movements from 2018.

Ruiz managing to do what he did to Joshua while injured makes it all the more impressive. Now, after going under the knife, he hopes to be back to full fitness by the end of the year – if not 2022.

“They gave us hope that he would come back in December,” Ruiz Sr. added. “The physical trainer and the doctor told us that if everything goes well as it is now, then there is that possibility.

“We will see when the time comes. For now, we are happy that the surgery went well.”

ANDY RUIZ JR REHAB

As Martin waits in the wings to reignite talks until Ruiz is back in training, rehabilitation begins. Ironically, whoever comes out on top could earn a rematch with Joshua through the IBF rankings.

Martin is currently ranked number two with the International Boxing Federation. Ruiz is at seven. However, he may still be put forward for an eliminator as the former champion.

All will get revealed once Ruiz and Martin sign on the dotted line to make their encounter official.

Before Martin, Ruiz was due to face Deontay Wilder in a massive Pay Per View if mediation with Tyson Fury failed. It didn’t.

