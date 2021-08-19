Tyson Fury in “total blackout” but doubts remain over Deontay Wilder fight

August 19th, 2021

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is switching off to fully concentrate on facing Deontay Wilder for the third time on October 9th.

Fury, who days ago was worried about the survival of his newborn daughter, will lock himself away to focus on the dangerous American.

Informing fans on social media, Fury said: “Right guys, I’m going offline until October 10. Some else will be keeping you updated – total blackout from me.

“See you in Vegas. Let the games begin. Seven weeks Saturday till I smash the big dosser Again. God bless, He added.

Not only did the majority of responses not believe that Fury would stay off his accounts until then, but there was a mass of skepticism as to whether the fight will happen at all.

It comes as Fury’s dad John spoke to BT Sport to state that he will pull the plug whenever he feels like it if his son doesn’t look the business.

Granddaughter Athena “died for three minutes” and was recently in and out of ICU. If Tyson Fury cannot focus, John has promised to scrap the trilogy.

“Nobody could expect a boxing match to go on in times like this. Family is family, business is business, and sport is sport. But family is first and foremost, at the front of the queue,” John told BT Sport.

“Because if you are a happy family man who knows everything is alright at home, then you can perform on the night.

“I am his dad, and he is here now, and if problems persist, then we will cancel the fight, I will cancel the fight.

DEONTAY WILDER

“But we want to fight Wilder, so hopefully he gets his daughter home, everything runs smoothly, and then hopefully we start camp on the 14th or 15th (August). But if it is not right then, it is not right. It’s only a boxing match. Let people wait.

“I don’t care if he fights Wilder next year, or he never fights him.”