Floyd Mayweather out of the Manny Pacquiao Mount Rushmore of boxing

August 19th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao named his Mount Rushmore of boxing, and unsurprisingly, there was no place for career rival Floyd Mayweather in the line-up.

The Filipino Senator, preparing to face Yordenis Ugas this weekend in Las Vegas, thought FOX Sports ahead of the Pay Per View event.

Mayweather, rated as the number one boxer of all time in his ratings, didn’t feature as Pacquiao named his four greatest fighters.

MANNY PACQUIAO MOUNT RUSHMORE

They were:

Roy Jones Jr.

One of the best fighters to ever lace up the gloves, Roy Jones Jr. was the pound-for-pound king and multi-belt title-holder of his generation.

Reigning supreme from middleweight to light-heavyweight, Jones eventually conquered the heavyweight division in a seemingly unsurpassable move.

Beating John Ruiz, “RJJ” secured his place as an immortal with the top division victory.

Julio Cesar Chavez

Mexico’s most revered competitor, Chavez, stood alone as a giant of his time. Winning countless world titles after campaigning over one hundred times in the ring, Chavez only lost six and drew twice.

He claimed world titles from super-featherweight to super-lightweight.

Manny Pacquiao is revered as one of the best boxers ever, but see who makes his Mount Rushmore 👀👏@MannyPacquiao | SATURDAY | Buy #PacquiaoSpence PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmzQbV pic.twitter.com/Jg5CvteWOW — FOX Sports: PBC (@PBConFOX) August 17, 2021

Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali (once Cassius Clay) brought the world to the heavyweight division, a man who needs no introduction.

During a record-breaking run through the 1960s and 1970s, Ali won the biggest prize in the sport three times.

Sugar Ray Leonard

A 1980s master who commanded a star-studded audience, Sugar Ray Leonard will forever be synonymous with class.

Leonard was part of the “Fab Four” line-up that included Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran. He was arguably the best of them all.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather would be listed in many people’s best defensive Mount Rushmore – if there was such a thing. Pacquiao’s dismissal is not without expectation, though.

The pair shared a ring in 2015, at least five years too late for most boxing fans. “MayPac” will forever be remembered for the PPV sales rather than the content of the bout.