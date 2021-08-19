How to Make Watching UFC More Fun

August 19th, 2021

UFC

For decades, mixed martial arts have been extremely popular around the world. And over the past 15 years, thanks to the tiresome work of Dana White and his fighters, UFC has become the household, box office brand for the sport. From hard-core fans to casuals, the UFC garners huge global interest. It is, undoubtedly, one of the most exciting combat sports to have ever existed.

The most recent UFC event, UFC 264, averaged an incredible 1.5 million viewers. This was, of course, largely thanks to Connor McGregor, who faced off against Dustin Poirier for the 3rd time.

Over the coming months, there are plenty more UFC events coming up – and you won’t want to miss them. So, to make your viewing experience even more fun, here’s a short guide on what you need to do.

Play online casino games in-between fights

Most UFC cards are stacked with a variety of exciting fights and talent. So naturally, there are breaks and intervals in-between fights, particularly during the build-up to the main event. So instead of keeping your eyes glued to your TV screen as the commentators and pundits talk, you should play some online casino games to keep you entertained instead.

Create an amazing setup

As you already know, UFC fights are action-packed. From insane overhands to round kicks, fighters can cause their opponents serious damage in the blink of an eye. And you don’t want to miss any of it due to having a poor-quality viewing setup.

So, it’s a good idea to invest in:

A 4K TV

Surround-sound speakers

Excellent lighting

Comfortable seating

This way, you can sit back and experience full emersion with the UFC experience. In addition, you won’t need to worry about poor-quality picture or sound, which can potentially ruin everything for you. After all, you’re paying good money to gain access to UFC events; so, it’s only right that you have an amazing setup to go with it!

Place bets

If you’re like most sports fans, you probably enjoy the occasional bet.

It’s a fun way to add an extra layer of excitement to the fan experience. If you’re a beginner who’s never bet on the UFC before, don’t worry – you’ll be able to try it out during the next event. Remember, though, it’s important to only bet on fights where you are confident about the outcome. Whatever you do, don’t bet on fights where you have no prior knowledge of the fighters, as you won’t be able to make informed, knowledgeable bets.

Join in the conversation on Twitter

UFC events are always the talk of Twitter when they go live. On Twitter, you can engage with fellow fans and read the opinions of some of the biggest names in the sport, from broadcasters to celebrity names.

For example, Connor McGregor’s trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier took the world of Twitter by storm. The fight was trending for hours as people jumped at the opportunity to post memes about Connor’s injury and post-fight interview.

Follow your favourite fighters on social media

Nearly all UFC fighters are active on social media. They post about their daily lives, training camps, and everything else. Even retired UFC fighters, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, frequently post to Twitter and Instagram. In fact, Khabib jumped onto Twitter after McGregor’s fight at UFC 264 to slam the Irish star and reignite their never-ending feud, which fans found highly entertaining.