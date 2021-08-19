Heavyweight who almost beat Tyson Fury bemoans lack of fight action

Amanda Westcott

Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin, who almost took down Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas a couple of years ago, is frustrated at his lack of action.

Wallin was a whisker away from defeating Fury via a cut after the referee ruled it was a punch that caused it in their battle.

After several doctor’s checks, Fury got okayed to continue. It could have been a lot different under different rules or opinions.

Now, the 30-year-old is hoping to build on two victories since his efforts against Fury. Last time out, he beat former heavyweight world title challenger Dominic Breazeale.

Before that, he stopped Travis Kauffman in five rounds.

It’s been six long months since Wallin graced the ring, though.

“I wish I had some fight news for you guys, but unfortunately, I don’t,” pointed out Wallin. “It’s frustrating since I’ve been training nonstop since March.

“But it’s part of the game, and I’m just going to keep training to make sure when the fight does come, you’ll see an improved fighter. I appreciate all of your support – it keeps me going!”

HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

After a points win over Breazeale in February, Wallin targeted a world heavyweight title shot.

“I think I had an advantage because I fought here before,” said the 30-year-old, who lives and trains in New York City under former world champion Joey Gamache.

“I was more focused this time, and I think I came out better than what I did last time. We knew coming in that I had better footwork, better speed, so I wanted to use that. And I have good defense too.

“He hit me here and there but nothing too serious. Before the fight, I said I got to do what I’m good at, and that’s what I tried to do.

“My ultimate goal is to be a heavyweight champion. But I have to keep improving. I’m not there yet. I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’m getting better.

He wants the opportunity to prove he can still compete with the best.