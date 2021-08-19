WBA has 55 titlists, only 17 are bonafide boxing world champions

August 19th, 2021

WBA / Mark Robinson

Boxing world champions get the recognition they deserve for reaching the sport’s summit after years of sacrifice and training. But not with the WBA.

The World Boxing Association, which WBN declassified earlier this year, continues to be the anomaly of the sanctioning bodies.

Listed on their roster of titlists are too many “Champions” to name, something President Gilberto Mendoza believes is a good thing.

Mendoza says the WBA wants to give as many boxers the chance to fight in a championship bout. If you ask any avid fan, they would disagree with this wholeheartedly.

A champion, by its very definition, is the best of the best. Those who challenge should be the best of the rest.

The WBA recognizes an unbelievable 55 boxers with “titles” from the Super, Regular, Interim, and Gold. All of which get separated from the ratings.

Only one solitary division, bantamweight, has only one champion. That only happened in the last few days when Guillermo Rigondeaux got stripped as he entered the ring against WBO ruler John Riel Casimero.

There will soon be another bantamweight “regular” contest in the pipeline.

Mendoza has vowed to remove some titles. But judging by the list below, it could take years to clean up the mess.

Those who currently hold the “regular” version are being called “world champions” by their promoters. I’m afraid that’s not right, as WBN believes.

The only champions should be the top belts holders and no others. It truly is a sad situation when boxers think they have conquered the world when they have not.

This shocking scenario is why the WBA must remove these extra belts as soon as possible.

LIST OF WBA TITLISTS

Bonafide Boxing World Champions are in bold. Others are not world champions in the true sense of the word.

Heavyweight

Anthony Joshua – WBA Super

Trevor Bryan – WBA “regular.”

Mahmoud Charr – WBA “Champion in Recess”

Daniel Dubois – WBA interim

Robert Helenius – WBA Gold

Cruiserweight (200 lbs.)

Arsen Goulamirian – WBA Super

Ryad Merhy – WBA “regular.”

Alexey Egorov – WBA Gold

Light heavyweight (175 lbs.)

Dmitry Bivol – WBA Super

Robin Krasniqi – WBA interim

Super middleweight (168 lbs.)

Canelo Alvarez – WBA Super

David Morrell – WBA “regular.”

Fedor Chudinov – WBA Gold

Middleweight (160 lbs.)

Ryota Murata – WBA Super

Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”

Chris Eubank Jr. – WBA interim

Super welterweight (154 lbs.)

Jermell Charlo – WBA Super

Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”

Michel Soro – WBA Gold

Welterweight (147 lbs.)

Yordenis Ugas – WBA Super

Manny Pacquiao – WBA “Champion is Recess”

Jamal James – WBA “regular.”

Vergil Ortiz – WBA Gold

Super lightweight (140 lbs.)

Josh Taylor – WBA Super

Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”

Alberto Puello – WBA interim

Ismael Barroso – WBA Gold

Lightweight (135 lbs.)

Teofimo Lopez Jr. – WBA Super

Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular”

Rolando Romero – WBA interim

Roman Andreev – WBA Gold

Super featherweight (130 lbs.)

Gervonta Davis – WBA Super

Roger Gutierrez – WBA “regular.”

Chris Colbert – WBA interim

Mark Urbanov – WBA Gold

Featherweight (126 lbs.)

Leo Santa Cruz – WBA Super

Leigh Wood – WBA “regular.”

Michael Conlan – WBA interim

Super bantamweight (122 lbs.)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev – WBA Super

Brandon Figueroa – WBA “regular”

Raeese Aleem – WBA interim

Ronny Rios – WBA Gold

Bantamweight (118 lbs.)

Naoya Inoue – WBA Super

Super flyweight (115 lbs.)

Roman Gonzalez – WBA Super

Joshua Franco – WBA “regular.”

Mikhail Aloyan – WBA Gold

Flyweight (112 lbs.)

Artem Dalakian – WBA

Luis Concepcion – WBA interim

David Jimenez – WBA Gold

Junior flyweight (108 lbs.)

Hiroto Kyoguchi – WBA Super

Esteban Bermudez – WBA “regular”

Daniel Matellon – WBA interim

Strawweight (105 lbs.)

Knockout CP Freshmart – WBA Super

Victorio Saludar – WBA “regular”

Leyman Benavides – WBA Gold

Erick Rosa – WBA interim

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.