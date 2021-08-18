Boxing revolt: World Boxing Association face fight to regain trust and status

August 18th, 2021

Since the reputation of the World Boxing Association took a pounding over the Gabriel Maestre vs. Mykal Fox debacle, there seems to be real change afoot.

The climate of inclusion over the WBA is waning as fans and media alike grown tiresome of their constant misdemeanors.

Now, as the fallout continues over racist tweets, horrific scorecards, and too many title belts, plenty is being said against the ailing WBA name.

President Gilberto Mendoza certainly faces a long, hard fight to restore any foothold in boxing for the Panama-based organization.

At present, you can count on your fingers the amount of praise circulating for their work in the sport.

Without even searching too hard, you’ll find a heck of a lot of disgruntlement against what the WBA currently stands for in boxing.

Former world champion Ishe Smith made a stern statement of his own by saying: “WBA is the worst sanctioning body in all of boxing.

“Boxing should get rid of the wretched WBA, as Dan Rafael would say.”

Rafael, WBN’s Lead Boxing Contributor, has been highly vocal on WBN practices since the Maestre vs. Fox clash.

“The wretched WBA – scared for its business because mounting pressure after Sat’s Fox-Maestre travesty – stripped Maestre of the interim 147 belt. They asked Minnesota regulators to declare fight a no contest, which I don’t see how Minn can actually do without proof of something awry,” he said.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION FUTURE

Mendoza promised to begin cleaning house with the added suspension of racism tweeting judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo. He added that title belts would be whittled down in the future.

“Gratitude to Kevin Iole,” said Mendoza. “We may differ views in boxing topics, but we are capable of having an honest conversation regarding facts on the controversial case.”

Iole responded: “Mike Mazzulli of @abcboxing said he spoke to @GilberticoWBA for 40 minutes.

“Said he believes Mendoza will comply and do what ABC wishes. He said he expects WBA to begin reducing the titles shortly. ABC will continue to monitor WBA closely, Mazzulli said.”

Now, less than 48 hours later, Mendoza is quoted on a Rizzo resolution as stating it’s the WBA’s duty to “provide opportunities to many boxers to fulfill their dream of fighting for a world title.”

Furthermore, it’s a confusing statement to release just days after you said you’d remove title belts. And why the World Boxing Association is in danger of losing its integrity completely in 2021.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.