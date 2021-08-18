Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter, Canelo vs Caleb Plant not dead yet

August 18th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter and Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant could both find salvation by the end of 2021, WBN understands.

Crawford vs. Porter, which got ordered by the World Boxing Organization, was “not going to go to a purse bid,” – according to Bob Arum.

Sadly, as time ticks away, this scenario looks far money likely to come to fruition.

Porter had already given his deadline for agreement negotiations began to drag on.

He said: “Not something I was expecting, but you know I always stay ready to give the fans what they want. The clock starts now!”

To speed things up for the fans, that purse bid would be welcomed sooner rather than later.

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News previously, Arum had aired his potential dates. Whether they’re still workable weeks later is up for debate,

“Oct 23 is not in play, and we wouldn’t want to do it in October because it would be a pay-per-view, and we already have an October pay-per-view (Fury-Wilder III), so it would be November,” Arum told WBN’s Dan Rafael.

TERENCE CRAWFORD – CHAMPION

Having ordered the fight to happen, the WBO’s involvement and Terence Crawford’s status as a champion should be enough to broker a deal soon.

“It’s one thing for a promoter to do it voluntarily. It’s another thing for promoters to do it voluntarily after being ordered by an organization to do it. It makes it much easier,” Arum told WBN.

“Suddenly, it becomes, “Hey, that’s not a bad thing to do” when somebody else is pushing you to do the fight.”

CANELO – UNDISPUTED

Regarding Canelo vs. Plant, the deal was dead and then revived again. Canelo quickly realized once he’d turned to Dmitry Bivol that he’s on the verge of 168-pound immortality and needs to pull out all the stops to make it happen.

On July 30, the importance of clinching a deal was laid out in a previous column.

“There’s too much at stake for Canelo. Too much kudos and too much glory, which he’s within touching distance of at the moment.

“Moving away from Plant would mean moving up in weight and starting all over again when right now he’s almost there and only needs one more title.

“Caleb Plant has the biggest payday of his career at stake, also. As they did when Floyd Mayweather ruled the roost, everyone in boxing aims to land that coveted Canelo opportunity.

“If he misses out now, there’s every chance that he will never get the chance again. Once Canelo makes another move up, many expect it to be permanent.”

All involved must address Plant’s gripes. If it’s November, then get it over the line.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.