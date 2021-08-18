Oscar De La Hoya’s scathing Floyd Mayweather Playboy letter removed

August 18th, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya’s famous 2015 letter featuring a rant at the achievements of Floyd Mayweather is no longer on the Playboy website.

Going through difficulties due to the pandemic, Playboy is on the verge of shutting down for good.

De La Hoya’s scathing attack on Floyd Mayweather following the latter’s retirement in September 2015 was one of the most high-profile boxing stories in the magazine.

Sadly, it will become a thing of the past.

WBN, who covered the story at the time, managed to retrieve most of what De La Hoya wrote. Floyd Mayweather responded a few days later to brand De La Hoya “jealous” for his views.

The pair have since feuded online on rare occasions when the mood takes them.

Here’s what De La Hoya penned in the November 2015 issue without provocation.

“You did it. You made it to the 49-0 mark, a milestone that you like to say only the great Rocky Marciano reached but that was actually achieved by others, including my idol Julio Cesar Chavez — but who’s counting,” De La Hoya wrote.

“And now you’re retiring. Again. (The first time was after our fight in 2007.) This time you say it’s for real.

“You’re serious about hanging up the gloves on to bigger and better things. So I’m writing to you today to wish you a fond farewell.

“Truth be told, I’m not unhappy to see you retire. Neither are a lot of boxing fans. Scratch that. MOST boxing fans. Why? Because the fight game will be a better one without you in it.

“Let’s face it: You were boring. Just take a look at your most recent performance, your last hurrah in the ring, a twelve-round decision against Andre Berto.

“How to describe it? A bust? A disaster? A snooze fest? An affair so one-sided that on one judge’s card, Berto didn’t win a single round?

“Everyone in boxing knew Berto didn’t have a chance. I think more people watched Family Guy reruns that night than tuned in to that pay-per-view bout.

“But I didn’t mind shelling out $75 for the HD broadcast.

“In fact, it’s been a great investment. When my kids have trouble falling asleep, I don’t have to read to them anymore. I play them your Berto fight. They don’t make it past round three.”

He continued by laying into Mayweather’s amazing achievements for Manny Pacquiao as the fight itself failed to capture the imagination.

“Another reason boxing is better off without you: You were afraid. Afraid of taking chances. Afraid of risk.

“A perfect example is your greatest ‘triumph,’ the long-awaited record-breaking fight between you and Manny Pacquiao.

“Nearly 4.5 million buys! More than $400 million in revenue! Headlines worldwide! How can that be bad for boxing? Because you lied.

“You promised action and entertainment and a battle for the ages, and you delivered none of the above. The problem is, that’s precisely how you want it.

“You should have fought Pacquiao five years ago, not five months ago. That, however, would have been too dangerous. Too risky. You’ve made a career out of being cautious.

“You won’t get in the ring unless you have an edge. Sure, you fought some big names. But they were past their prime. Hell, even when we fought in 2007, and I barely lost a split decision.

“I was at the tail end of my career. Then later, you took on Mexican megastar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, but he was too young and had to drop too much weight.”

De La Hoya then began to compare their respective careers.

“I got into this business to take chances. I took on all comers in their prime,” he wrote. “The evidence? I lost. Six times.

“You should have fought [Manny] Pacquiao five years ago, not five months ago. That, however, would have been too dangerous. Too risky.

“You’ve made a career out of being cautious. You won’t get in the ring unless you have an edge. Sure, you fought some big names. But they were past their prime.

“You took the easy way out. When you weren’t dancing around fading stars, you were beating up on outclassed opponents.

“A lot of your opponents were above-average fighters, but they weren’t your caliber. You’re a very talented fighter, the best defensive fighter of our generation.

“But what good is talent if you don’t test it?

“Muhammad Ali did. Sugar Ray Leonard did. You? Not a chance. You spent 2000 to 2010 facing forgettable opening acts like Victoriano Sosa, Phillip N’dou, DeMarcus Corley, Henry Bruseles and Sharmba Mitchell.

“There were guys out there. Tough, scary opponents like Antonio Margarito and Paul Williams, but you ran from them.

“Were you ever on the track team in high school? You would have been a star.”

Concluding with the biggest insult of all, De La Hoya said our sport would be glad to see the back of Floyd Mayweather.

“Boxing will also be a better place without the Mouth. Your mouth, to be precise, is the one that created ‘Money’ Mayweather.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER MONEY

“I know you needed that Money Mayweather persona. Before he and Golden Boy Promotions came along, nobody watched your fights. You couldn’t even sell out your hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“The Mouth made your money. More money than you could spend in a lifetime. (Wait, I’ve seen those 24/7 episodes. You probably will spend it all.)

“But the Mouth doesn’t have a place in boxing; save it for the WWE. Unless you’re someone like Ali, whose fights were as scintillating as his banter, the all-talk, no-entertainment model cheapens our sport. Boxers should speak with their fists and with their hearts.

“They don’t have to say anything to prove themselves. You’re going to have a legacy. You’ll be remembered as the guy who made the most money. As for your fights? We’ve already forgotten them.

“You’re moving on to a new phase of life now, a second act. I’m sure it will be nice not to have to train year-round. But I’m wondering what you’re going to do.

“You have a lot of time and, at the moment, a lot of money. Maybe you’ll put your true skills to work and open a used-car dealership or run a circus.

“Or maybe you’ll wind up back on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ It’s a job that’s safe, pays well, and lets you run around on stage. Something you’ve been doing for most of your career.”

Strong stuff and evidence enough that the two legends will never see eye-to-eye.

De La Hoya is due back in the ring at the age of 48 on September 11th.