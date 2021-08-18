Oscar De La Hoya’s “Most Anticipated Fight Card of the Decade” ridiculed

August 18th, 2021

Oscar De La Hoya will return to boxing within a month as the eleven-time world champion launches a comeback at 48.

In a sanctioned professional bout, De La Hoya tops a Triller card opposite former MMA star Vitor Belfort.

But it’s the unfortunate byline given to the poster that caused widespread ridicule by social media fans.

“The Most Anticipated Fight Card of the Decade” – as Triller described the event – was roundly scoffed at by the boxing fraternity.

Comments included: “Most anticipated fight card of the decade? – Just making s— up now?”

Another said: “They just say “most anticipated fight card of the decade?” We just allowed to make s– up now, huh?”

Others stated: “I laughed out loud at the use of “decade.” Why shoot for just a year when you can lie about ten?”

And: “It’s not even the most anticipated fight card of the month.”

Targeting the clash between Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz, which is the first time the pair have met in combat, fans pointed out the strange use of the word “revenge.”

“The revenge? Wouldn’t that mean it’s a rematch?

“Why revenge?” – said another.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya props up the entire card, which now features David Haye fighting his entrepreneur friend Joe Fournier.

Why the pair of Brits chose to face each other in a bonafide bout when being close training buddies for years is a strange one, to say the least.

It does add more weight to those who state these events are more WWE-style than boxing events to be celebrated.

The one proper fight that was due to go down on Triller hasn’t happened yet as gripes over Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. continue.

Lopez vs. Kambosos was due to happen in the spring and then the summer. We’ll be lucky if it takes place at all in the fall.