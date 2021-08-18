Manny Pacquiao compares world title fight to Floyd Mayweather loss

August 18th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Manny Pacquiao compared last Saturday’s world bantamweight title clash to his defeat against Floyd Mayweather back in 2015.

Backing his fellow Filipino John Riel Casimero against Guillermo Rigondeaux, the “Pacman” thought it was a case of “Rigo” running against the WBO champion.

Rigondeaux has since gotten highly criticized by Pacquiao’s advisor and MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons, something the eight-weight ruler seemingly agrees in anger.

“I’m glad that he retained his belt, but the thing is, his opponent didn’t want to fight him. It was like Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather,” stated Pacquiao.

Casimero vs. Rigondeaux became a record-breaker for the least amount of punches landed in a world title fight. Just 91 hit the target.

WBN’s Dan Rafael took to social media to roast Rigondeaux for his track record of boring fights.

Pacquiao is now into his fight week. However, we almost didn’t have an event to speak of in Las Vegas.

MANNY PACQUIAO VICTORY

Paradigm, with whom Pacquiao signed a deal to represent him ahead of a failed deal to face Conor McGregor, lost a court case to block a fight with Errol Spence.

Speaking after winning the right to battle Spence for his IBF and WBC belts, a Pacquiao spokesperson released the following statement:

“As Senator Pacquiao correctly said after this lawsuit was filed in June, he has an absolute right to participate in the August 21 bout with Errol Spence.

“Today, the Court agreed and resoundingly rejected Paradigm’s injunction publicity stunt in a strong and detailed decision.

“Senator Pacquiao looks forward to his bout with Mr. Spence on August 21.”

Less than 48 hours later, the fight got called off due to an injury suffered by Spence. Social media skepticism surrounding the injury followed.

Now, Spence revealed the medical records leading up to the postponement after undergoing successful emergency surgery.

Speculation that Spence suffered the ailment in his horror Ferrari crash has since got denied as the champ would have been examined before his comeback clash with Danny Garcia a year later.