Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live on DAZN, except in these nations

August 18th, 2021

Anthony Joshua will fight Oleksandr Usyk live on DAZN as the streaming service confirmed over 170 countries would broadcast on their platform.

But there’s bad news for British and Irish viewers. They will still be expected to fork out Sky Sports Box Office prices bereft of the £1.99 DAZN fee.

Confirming the situation, a press released obtained by WBN revealed the details.

“DAZN has secured exclusive rights to the highly-anticipated Heavyweight showdown on Saturday, September 25 between reigning champion Anthony Joshua and former Cruiserweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk in more than 170 countries and territories worldwide.

“They include all of North America, South America, and Oceania as well as much of Europe, Asia, and Africa.

“Unified Heavyweight Champion of the World Joshua will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against pound-for-pound star Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.”

Ed Breeze, EVP of Rights for DAZN, added: “We’re thrilled to continue our strong relationship with Matchroom, Anthony Joshua, and his team at 258MGT as the global home of boxing.

“This fight will be an all-out Heavyweight battle between two of the best in the division, live from a remarkable stadium in front of a full house of avid fans.

“The countdown is on, and we cannot wait to bring this epic clash to our subscribers around the world.”

A list of the places you cannot watch Joshua vs. Usyk is below:

United Kingdom (Sky Sports Box Office)

Ireland (Sky Sports Box Office)

Ukraine

France

Netherlands

China

Algeria

Bahrain

Chad

Djibouti

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Jordan

Kuwait

Lebanon

Libya

Mauritania

Morocco

Oman

Palestine

Qatar

Saudi Arabia

Somalia

South Sudan

Tunisia

UAE

Yemen

Check local listings if not stated.

ANTHONY JOSHUA vs. OLEKSANDR USYK INFO

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) last dominated Kubrat Pulev to score a brutal ninth-round knockout at The SSE Arena, Wembley, in December in his first fight on UK soil since he stopped Alexander Povetkin in seven explosive rounds at Wembley Stadium back in September 2018.

Joshua is the local Heavyweight hero famed for his unrivaled athleticism, explosive power, and versatility.

In his path is the dangerous Ukrainian Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), who successfully made a move to the Heavyweight division after dominating at Cruiserweight, ending his extraordinary spell at 200lbs as the Undisputed king with a phenomenal run of victories.

Usyk operates behind a mysterious and unpredictable persona but is the real deal with a boxing IQ that’s one of the best in the fight game.

Both fighters are incredible specimens on their own paths to greatness with two exceptional arsenals of weaponry. It’s an unforeseen series of events and circumstances that have brought these great fighters together. Still, their difference in styles, personalities, and journeys will make for the perfect storm on September 25.

Furthermore, an announcement on the undercard will be made in due course.