Whiff of desperation encapsulates revived Amir Khan vs Kell Brook bid

August 18th, 2021

The long-drawn-out and now-defunct Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook is back on the agenda despite little to no interest in seeing the welterweight pair fight.

Khan vs. Brook was a big fight around seven years ago when the latter dethroned Shawn Porter, and the former was still in his pomp.

Fast forward several false promises, and promoter Eddie Hearn is now at the center of a potential agreement – albeit far too late.

Meetings are once again taking place as both fighters have limited options for respective comebacks. It seems they need each other now when the fans have been robbed of a good British fight at a time when they deserved it.

It’s another case of waiting too long to get a battle over the line. With both well past their prime, DAZN may be the ideal place to get it on, though.

At least that way, the punters are being spared a Pay Per View fee. If Sky Sports were still involved with Hearn, there’d certainly be a fee to pay stamped all over it.

Brook is 35, and Khan is now 34 years old. The whiff of desperation in the air is evident.

The only glimmer of hope for the winner, should they finally get the contest over the line, is that Manny Pacquiao is looking for a potential farewell fight in the UK or the Philippines.

Either Brook or Khan could be considered before Pacquiao bids for a run at the Filipino Presidency next year.

AMIR KHAN OPTIONS

Khan is keeping his options open, it seems. Meetings with several boxing entities, including Sky Sports, have been on the agenda recently.

Therefore, you can never rule out a Khan vs. Brook fight heading down the PPV route.

For now, it’s just talking until the pair sign a contract. Don’t forget that this was preciously promised when Khan signed with Matchroom and subsequently blasted out Phil Lo Greco.

Despite speaking face-to-face more than once, the battle collapsed again.

This time, and firmly due to their ages and status in the sport, it looks to be more likely than ever.

