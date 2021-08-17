Rocky star blasts YouTuber: “You can’t fight a lick, you’ll get hurt one day!”

August 17th, 2021

Rocky Balboa

Rocky star Frank Stallone has ripped into the YouTuber currently playing boxing in an Instagram response the must have cut deep.

Stallone, brother of Sylvester Stallone and who sang some of the music in the world-famous Rocky movies, welcomely tore the YouTuber a new hole.

In response to a list revealed by the pretender in which none of his targets were realistic for any fighter, Stallone gave it to the vlogger bluntly.

Most real boxing fans are one hundred percent in agreement with what Stallone stated.

He said: “First of all, don’t embarrass the many brave fighters that have left it in the ring.

“You can’t fight a lick. You’re going to get hurt one day. Simple, you can’t fight,” he added.

The man who once tried boxing himself and worked with HBO during their long tenure in the sport is a respected figure in Hollywood and boxing circles.

Discussing his own exploits in the ring, he explained how loving the sport was a family trait.

“I was always a bug on boxing,” he explained. “When I was 10 years old, I went through a big Jack Dempsey phase, complete to shaving the sides of my head to look like Dempsey.

“Then when Sly first started work on Rocky, I used to fool around with him in the gym.

“When the fight scenes were finished, he gave me all the equipment. Suddenly I was a latent boxer with all this rich kid’s gear.

On training for a pro debut, he added: “Everybody thought I was crazy. My brother called me every day and tried to make me forget about the whole thing.

“But there was no way that I would.”

As for the YouTuber, the sooner he and his brother stop using boxing as a toy and a project they can siphon money from, the better the entire sport will be.

That day can’t come soon enough.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.