Ultra-slim former heavyweight Mike Perez back from long absence with KO

August 17th, 2021

Cuban former heavyweight Mike Perez returned to the ring and proved he still has his power by knocking out Tony Salam in four rounds at the Atlantis The Palm Hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Once a heavyweight with excess baggage, Perez is now an ultra-slim fitness fanatic and looks in fantastic shape.

The 35-year-old fighter scored a technical knockout over a gritty African challenger and captured the pioneer organization’s regional belt with a resounding and convincing performance.

After taking a break since 2018 and having to endure inactivity due to the pandemic, the West Indian has new challenges in his career, and the most important one is to fight for a world title.

The fight was a good sign for Perez, who faced an opponent with good punching power and came with three wins in a row.

Perez improved his record to 25 wins, three losses, one draw, and 16 knockouts, while Salam dropped his to 14 wins, three losses, and nine knockouts.

RAYMOND FORD

Raymond Ford had an excellent performance in the undercard of Matchroom’s Fight Camp Week 3 this Saturday. He defeated Reece Bellotti in the third round.

Ford made his second professional fight in England and his first since 2019. The 22-year-old encountered an aggressive opponent in Bellotti but could decipher his rival fast to win early in the contest.

The American knew how to walk the ring and attack his opponent with combinations. In the third round, he connected Bellotti on a counterattack and put him in a vulnerable condition. He went on the attack, and, given the number of punches he was connecting with, the referee decided that it was enough.

It is the first professional title won by Ford, the new continental champion of the pioneer body.

Also, he got his ninth victory. On his record, he has a draw and five KOs. For his part, Bellotti now has a record of 14 wins, five losses, and 12 KOs.