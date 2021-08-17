Joe Joyce stripped, Marco Huck set for vacant European Heavyweight title

August 17th, 2021

Joe Joyce is no longer the European heavyweight champion after the European Boxing Union stripped the Olympic silver medalist.

“The Juggernaut” has failed to make a single defense since winning the vacant strap against Daniel Dubois last year. Joyce’s latest victory against Carlos Takam did not feature the belt due to the latter not being eligible.

To keep the championship in his possession, Joyce would have to face next in line Marco Huck. As the Briton had no intention of meeting the German former cruiserweight ruler, Joyce was subsequently relieved of the title.

Huck will meet the next available challenger for the blue belt at the earliest opportunity.

At present, Dillian Whyte is the number one ranked contender. It’s unlikely the “Bodysnatcher” would accept any invitation due to his impending United States debut.

Second-rated Oleksandr Usyk is already fighting for the heavyweight crown against Anthony Joshua. At the same time, third-placed Robert Helenius is also out of commission.

Helenius has agreed to fight Adam Kownacki on the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III undercard for the second time.

Agit Kabayel, the former holder of the EBU belt, would be the favorite to oppose Huck at the moment. But should he decline, Joyce’s Olympic nemesis Tony Yoka could bid to take any fight with Huck to France to win his first major heavyweight nod?

