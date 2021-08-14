Tyson Fury trains with heavyweight rival he once labeled “a big stiff idiot”

Tyson Fury is back focusing on his heavyweight title defense against Deontay Wilder on October 9th, alongside a surprising training partner.

“The Gypsy King” – who is preparing to defend his WBC title for the first time in Las Vegas, is being pushed by none other than David Price.

Fury once labeled Price a “big stiff idiot” when the pair feuded in the early 2010s. A lot has changed since then.

Price is no longer a top heavyweight contender, as he was back then. Many predicted the Liverpool man to be the next dominant top division ruler, including ex-undisputed king Lennox Lewis.

But a series of nasty knockouts ended any hopes of a world title chance for Price, who is now spending time in camp with Fury for the Wilder trilogy.

In an infamous Channel 5 appearance back in 2012, Fury made a famous statement about Price and fellow Scouser Tony Bellew.

The clip gets circulated on social media virally every so often to a comical effect.

Bellew and Price were the targets of a faux pas by Fury live on British terrestrial TV during the rant. See the video below.

Since then, Fury and Price became friends as one rose to the very summit of the sport, and the other struggled to make his mark despite the considerable promise.

Before the pandemic hit, Price took on Derek Chisora following a run of three victories. Many saw a knockout coming for Chisora, another of Price’s many heavyweight friends.

BIG HORRIBLE HEAVYWEIGHT

It came in the fourth round, leaving “The Big Horrible Heavyweight” to consider his future.

Whether we will see Price back in the ring in a professional capacity is anyone’s guess. For now, he’s helping out the lineal champion in his quest to make the seventh defense of that moniker.

Fury vs. Wilder III, all being well, goes down in just seven weeks, provided Fury’s daughter comes through a scare at birth.

Born earlier this month, Athena Fury “died for three minutes” during spells in and out of ICU. WBN has since called on the WBC to put a contingency plan in place if Fury cannot commit to the fight due to family matters.

The clash already got called off once. Another delay would be catastrophic for both men. WBN has suggested Dillian Whyte is drafted in for a WBC interim title bout against Wilder if the worst happens.

