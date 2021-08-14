Josh Buatsi vs Ricards Bolotniks: DAZN running order

August 14th, 2021

Mark Robinson

The running order for Saturday night’s boxing clash between light-heavyweights Josh Buatsi and Ricards Bolotniks live on DAZN.

17:30 BST LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL AND FIRST FIGHT

8 x 3 mins International Lightweight Contest

ZELFA BARRETT 1361/4 lbs v VIOREL SIMION 1393/4 lbs

(Manchester, England) (Lehliu Gară, Romania)

followed by

10 x 3 mins vacant WBA Continental Featherweight Title

RAYMOND FORD 126lbs v REECE BELLOTTI 1251/4 lbs

(New Jersey, USA) (Watford, England)

followed by

19:00 BST LIVE ON DAZN

10 x 3 mins vacant WBC International Bantamweight Title

KASH FAROOQ 1171/2 lbs v LUIS GERARDO CASTILLO 1161/4 lbs

(Glasgow, Scotland) (Jiqulipilco, Mexico)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight Contest

HOPEY PRICE 1233/4 lbs v CLAUDIO GRANDE 1211/2 lbs

(Leeds, England) (Massa, Italy)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBO Global Welterweight Title

MICHAEL MCKINSON 1461/2 lbs v PRZEMYSLAW RUNOWSKI 1461/4 lbs

(Portsmouth, England) (Slupsk, Poland)

followed by

10 x 3 mins International Lightweight Contest

JOE CORDINA 134lbs v JOSHUA HERNANDEZ 1323/4 lbs

(Cardiff, Wales) (Chicago, USA)

followed by

12 x 3 mins WBA Light-Heavyweight World Title Eliminator

JOSHUA BUATSI 1743/4 lbs v RICARDS BOLOTNIKS 1741/2 lbs

(Croydon, England) (Riga, Latvia)

PRE-FIGHT BUATSI vs. BOLOTNIKS QUOTES

Joshua Buatsi

“This is it, Eddie. This is the fight. You’ve been eager to make it happen from early on and when this was offered to my team we said yeah straight away. It’s a good fight, the ring outside looks good, I’m looking forward to it.

“That’s good for me, I’ve said it before we can go into there to box, with a strategy, but sometimes you’re going to have to fight, sometimes the tactics will go out the window and it’s man against main. We’ll see what happens and how it goes, but I’ll be prepared, I’ve covered all aspects, I’m ready.

“It will be a good gauge to see where I’m at, I think a good performance from my myself with give you the green light to get the belt. Either way I’ll be prepared.”

Ricards Bolotniks

“I wanted this fight straight after the Golden Contract, and now I’m here and I’m so happy. I’m ready for Saturday, and I am only here for the victory.

“Buatsi is a big star here and a good boxer. He’s strong and tough, and I want a street fight with him. In Latvia I was always fighting on the street. Boxing is more professional, but I want a war and I’m sure me and Buatsi will have a massive fight.

“I’m focused on Saturday, but after this of course I want the World Title. I have the perfect team around me, and this is the right time.”