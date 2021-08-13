Roy Jones Jr event set for August 26 on UFC Fight Pass

August 13th, 2021

The next installment of the popular RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® series will be held Thursday night, August 26th at Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas. RJJ Boxing’s last scheduled event this past July 29th in Mexico was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

The Aug. 26th show is presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing in association with Next Up Fight and the World Cup Boxing Series.

The 10-round main event matches a pair of Texas fighters, Eridson Garcia (13-0, 9 KOs) versus Armando Frausto (9-1-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super featherweight title.

The 27-year-old Garcia was born in the Dominican Republic and lives and trains in Houston. His most impressive victories to date are a fourth-round knockout of 30-14 William Gonzalez and previ

Born in Fresno, California, Frausto fights out of La Marque, Texas, which is less than 50 miles from Houston. Frausto is 3-0-1 since suffering his lone loss as a pro back in 2018.

“We’re excited to be promoting back in the United States,” RJJ Boxing CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said. “Putting on quality shows during the pandemic has been challenging to say the least. We did promote a couple of shows in Biloxi (Mississippi), but most of our shows have been held in Mexico. We’re grateful to our promotional partners and the Humble Civic Center for giving us this opportunity. Our show will showcase some of the best, young fighters in Texas, starting with our terrific main event for the NABF super featherweight between Eridson Garcia and Armando Frausto.”

Former UBF All-American middleweight champion Winfred Harris, Jr. (19-1, 9 KOs), of Houston, takes on dangerous Vaughn “The Animal” Alexander (15-6, 9 KOs) in the 8-round co-featured event.

Born in Detroit, Houston super middleweight Harris has solid wins against Chris Chatman and Lanardo Tyner on his resume, while St. Louis’ Alexander is the brother of 3-time, 2-division World champion Devon Alexander.

Houston welterweight Marquis Taylor (11-1-1, 0 KOs), former NABF Junior Welterweight Champion, faces Argentinian opponent Rodrigo Damian Coria (9-3, 2 KOs) in 6-round bout.

Opening the UFC FIGHT PASS steam is a 4-round middleweight match between Houston prospect Eugene Hill, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) and Leslie Michael Klekotta (3-6, 2 KOs), of Conroe, Texas.

Former WBA World light welterweight champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout will join veteran James “Smitty” Smith on the RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS announcing team for this show.

Priced at $800.00 (VIP table of 6), $75.00 (reserved) and $50.00 (general admission), tickets are available to purchase online at https://events.com/r/en_US/registration/nextfightup-xiii—ufc-fightpass-humble-august-815051