Heavyweight banger, Tommy Morrison son Trey aims for 18th straight KO

August 13th, 2021

Mikey Williams

Heavyweight banger Trey Lippe Morrison, son of the late Tommy Morrison, aims for an eighteenth straight knockout in the paid ranks this weekend.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Oklahoma, has impressed since making his Showtime debut pre-pandemic. As with many boxers, Trey’s career stalled during lockdowns.

A return in April saw Jason Bergman taken out in three rounds as Morrison pushed his record to 17-0, with all coming by way of an early stoppage.

Fast forward four months of solid training, and Trey returns on this weekend’s Top Rank card topped by Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney III.

“MR JBT” Don Haynesworth will be in the opposite corner, meaning Morrison is a heavy favorite to score another big demolition.

Handler Tony Holden has promised attempts to make up for the lost time.

“It’s time for Trey Lippe Morrison. August 14, live at the Tulsa Hard Rock.

“Trey is now 17-0 all wins by KO! We are currently working on Trey to step up in a major fight shortly.

“Come show your support for Trey when he fights at home on the undercard of this mega ESPN event. The main event will feature Franco vs. Moloney 3.

“This historic night will also feature Muhammad Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh as he will have his first professional fight. Call Tulsa Hard Rock to get your tickets,” he added.

HEAVYWEIGHT RUN

Due to his age and the enormous gap suffered in his progress, time is of the essence for Morrison. Ten-rounders and heavyweight ranking points have to come soon.

He has the power to please the fans, as he’s shown on many occasions. Further evidence of that will come this Saturday night.

But as Holden said, more prominent names are essential for his development. Any number of ex-ranked contenders could be the order of the day for the back end of 2021.

Still raw and rugged, Morrison will have to be thrown in at the deep end at some stage, just like his father was before him.

Then we will find out all about those genes that carried over from his gutsy ex-world champion dad.

FULL CARD

SATURDAY, August 14, 2021

ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney 3, 12 rounds, Franco’s WBA Super Flyweight World Title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Jordan Weeks, four rounds, middleweight

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Antonio Moran, ten rounds, Barboza’s WBO International junior welterweight title

ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Jason Moloney, ten rounds, vacant WBC Silver bantamweight title

Trey Lippe Morrison vs. Don Haynesworth, six rounds, heavyweight

Karlos Balderas vs. Fidel Cervantes, six rounds, junior lightweight

Genesis Servania vs. Andres Cortes, eight rounds, junior lightweight

Albert Bell vs. Julio Cortez, eight rounds, junior lightweight

Abraham Nova vs. Richard Pumicpic, eight rounds, featherweight

