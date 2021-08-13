Why Deontay Wilder vs Dillian Whyte has to be considered for October 9th

August 13th, 2021

World Boxing News believes the World Boxing Council should cement rock-solid plans for Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte to battle on October 9th.

To avoid another gaping hole in the boxing calendar, WBN has informed WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman to have a backup plan for the WBC heavyweight title, or at least the interim version.

The reason for this is simple, Tyson Fury.

Due to the ongoing situation with his newborn child Athena “being dead for three minutes” before spending time in and out of the ICU, Fury must get the green light to ensure his family is cared for and safe.

Therefore, we all need assurances – in case the worst happens again.

Fans have already been disappointed twice by fights involving Fury over the past year. The last thing needed is another one through no fault of Fury’s.

CONTINGENCY

Having a Deontay Wilder substitute on red alert now would give everyone peace of mind for a fall heavyweight clash.

Whyte, who holds the interim green and gold belt to Fury’s full version, has long been the potential stipulation to challenge the WBC title.

Number one in the rankings for over a year, Whyte lost his mandatory position when knocked out by Alexander Povetkin. He won the strap back, but not the status. That was to get decided after Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III.

Now, if Fury does have to remain with the family and help his daughter and wife through this incredibly tough time, Wilder should afford him as much time as he needs.

Asking Whyte, who is already set for an American debut this fall anyway, to step in if Fury wants to be at home seems a no-brainer.

It would need promoter Eddie Hearn’s blessing, of course, due to the networks involved, but may still be mildly Pay Per View salvageable in the US because of previous bad blood between the pair.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. DILLIAN WHYTE

At the very least, Wilder vs. Whyte may get broadcast on FOX. Maybe with some assurances to ESPN that they would be back in play once Fury is ready.

But if Fury cannot follow through with his first-ever title defense for the second time this year, it shouldn’t be the fans that get punished.

Let’s be frank, Whyte fully deserves to get his shot finally. The Brit has been patient enough with all concerned. Surely Hearn would not begrudge his man a shot at Wilder – even if it means not featuring on DAZN.

Wilder could maybe throw in a compromise of dealing with Hearn in the future?

Whatever happens, a contingency plan is imperative in this case. A case of if Fury is out, the fight is off can no longer be tolerated at this stage.

