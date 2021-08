The entire DAZN fighter roster 2021-22 (Part 1) – Golden Boy Promotions

August 13th, 2021

As in 2018, World Boxing News provides a full roster update for DAZN as the streaming service offers big value to fight fans.

Deals with Matchroom Boxing, GGG Boxing, Canelo Promotions, and Golden Boy provide boxing enthusiasts with a mass of options for a minimal price.

WBN offers a rundown of the major names currently starring on the platform, with the most extensive information available on each promoter’s respective website.

Over the coming weeks, DAZN will broadcast a huge array of events for subscribers to enjoy.

In the UK, DAZN is available for just £1.99 per month. The United States for just $9.99 per month.

Today, we begin with Golden Boy Promotions.

ENTIRE DAZN FIGHTER ROSTER – 2021-22

Golden Boy

Featured fighter: RYAN GARCIA

Lightweight star Ryan Garcia is the jewel in the crown of Oscar De La Hoya’s promotional outfit. A young social media superstar, Garcia has it all.

With skills, power, and charisma, Garcia is the total package. A certain world champion of the future.

Golden Boy Roster

ANGEL ACOSTA – LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

22-2-0 21 KOS

RENE ALVARADO – SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

32-9-0 21 KOS

FELIX ALVARADO – LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

36-2-0 31 KOS

CRISTIAN BAEZ – LIGHTWEIGHT

18-1-0 17 KOS

D’MITRIUS BALLARD – MIDDLEWEIGHT

20-0-1 13 KOS

XU CAN – FEATHERWEIGHT

18-3-0 3 KOS

BLAIR COBBS – WELTERWEIGHT

15-0-1 10 KOS

OSCAR COLLAZO – LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

3-0-0 2 KOS

FRANCHON CREWS-DEZURN – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

7-1-0 2 KOS

RAUL CURIEL – WELTERWEIGHT

10-0-0 8 KOS

D – Q

DIEGO DE LA HOYA – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

22-1-0 10 KOS

JOSEPH DIAZ JR. – SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

32-1-1 15 KOS

RASHIDI ELLIS – WELTERWEIGHT

23-0-0 – 14 KOS

MARLEN ESPARZA – FLYWEIGHT

10-1-0 1 KOS

SENIESA ESTRADA – FLYWEIGHT

21-0-0 8 KOS

LUIS FELICIANO – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

14-0-0 8 KOS

JOSHUA FRANCO – SUPER FLYWEIGHT

17-1-2 8 KOS

JOUSCE GONZALEZ – LIGHTWEIGHT

11-0-1 – 10 KOS

JOET GONZALEZ – FEATHERWEIGHT

24-1-0 14 KOS

ROGER GUTIERREZ – SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

25-3-1 20 KOS

LUIS HERNANDEZ – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

21-1-0 19 KOS

AZAT HOVHANNISYAN – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

20-3-0 16 KOS

DALIS KALEIOPU – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

1-0-0 1 KOS

TRISTAN KALKREUTH – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

8-1-0 6 KOS

FERDINAND KEROBYAN – WELTERWEIGHT

14-2-0 9 KOS

JORGE LINARES – LIGHTWEIGHT

47-5-0 29 KOS

MARCELINO LOPEZ – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

37-2-1 22 KOS

ALBERTO MACHADO – LIGHTWEIGHT

22-3-0 – 18 KOS

ALEX MARTIN – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

16-3-0 6 KOS

AARON MCKENNA – SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

11-0-0 7 KOS

BEKTEMIR MELIKUZIEV – SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

7-1-0 6 KOS

VICTOR MORALES JR – FEATHERWEIGHT

14-0-0 7 KOS

SHANE MOSLEY JR. – MIDDLEWEIGHT

17-3-0 10 KOS

ARELY MUCIÑO – SUPER FLYWEIGHT

29-3-2 10 KOS

JAIME MUNGUIA – MIDDLEWEIGHT

37-0-0 30 KOS

MIHAI NISTOR – HEAVYWEIGHT

3-0-0 3 KOS

ANABEL ORTIZ – MINIMUMWEIGHT

31-4-0 4 KOS

VERGIL ORTIZ JR. – WELTERWEIGHT

17-0-0 17 KOS

JASON QUIGLEY – MIDDLEWEIGHT

18-1-0 14 KOS



R – Z

GILBERTO RAMIREZ – LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

42-0-0 28 KOS

ALEX RINCON – SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

8-0-0 6 KOS

GEORGE RINCON – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

11-0-0 7 KOS

RONNY RIOS – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

33-3-0 16 KOS

LAMONT ROACH JR – SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

21-1-1 9 KOS

ALEXIS ROCHA – WELTERWEIGHT

17-1-0 – 11 KOS

EVAN SANCHEZ – WELTERWEIGHT

8-0-0 – 6 KOS

ASA STEVENS – BANTAMWEIGHT

1-0-0 0 KOS

NICHOLAS SULLIVAN – LIGHTWEIGHT

2-0-0 1 KOS

PATRICK TEIXEIRA – SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

31-2-0 22 KOS

SULEM URBINA – FLYWEIGHT

12-2-0 2 KOS

HECTOR VALDEZ – SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

14-0-0 8 KOS

JAMES WILKINS – SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

9-2-0 6 KOS

WILLIAM ZEPEDA – LIGHTWEIGHT

23-0-0 21 KOS

DANIELITO ZORRILLA – SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

15-0-0 11 KOS

Forthcoming events

Saturday, August 14 – 1:00 PM PST

Ortiz Jr. vs. Kavaliauskas

Ford Center at The Star

Frisco, TX

Live on DAZN.

*All information correct as of August 13th, 2021, from official promotion websites.