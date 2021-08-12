Yomar Alamo vs Adrian Yung live on Boxeo Telemundo this Friday

August 12th, 2021

Boxeo Telemundo Returns this Friday when WBO Latino Super Lightweight Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo Faces Adrian “Chinito” Yung, Live on Telemundo at Midnight ET.

Boxeo Telemundo, the #1 boxing program among Hispanics and longest-running sports show in Spanish-language television, debuts its summer season with WBO Latino Super Lightweight Champion Yomar “The Magic” Alamo putting his undefeated record and title on the line against Mexican challenger Adrian “Chinito” Yung in a 10-round bout, this Friday, August 13 at midnight ET, live on Telemundo, Telemundodeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App.

Yomar Alamo (19-0-1), a former WBO/NABO Champion and current #9 ranked contender, makes his first title defense of 2021 after winning his WBO Latino belt this past March, displaying a dominating 10-round performance against the tough veteran Jesus Beltran.

On the other side of the ring, Adrian “Chinito” Yung (28-6-2) is riding a two-fight win-streak leading into his title match with Alamo. Yung is representing the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, where many great champions have emerged. In his Boxeo Telemundo debut, Yung is hoping to pick up his first regional belt and spoil Alamo’s plans.

Boxeo Telemundo’s summer season will feature three consecutive weeks of live match coverage coupled with fight analysis and discussions about the latest boxing and MMA news stories. The season wraps up with a final episode highlighting the best-of season look-backs, never-seen undercards, and news and segments from the world of boxing and MMA.

Throughout the season, host Karim Mendiburu will be joined by Jorge Calvo and Andres Bermudez as the core play-by-play and commentator team. The show will also feature a rotation of renowned boxing contributors including Claudia Trejos, Maria del Mar Torres, and Omar Amador, along with boxing world champions and MMA stars as special guests.

On the digital front, Boxeo Telemundo: Entre las Cuerdas, hosted by Mendiburu with contributors as special guests, continues every Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook; and Boxeo Telemundo Plus is back this Friday, giving fans the opportunity to connect with Boxeo Telemundo’s experts via livestream each Friday night before Boxeo Telemundo goes on air, highlighting the latest around the live bouts and what’s coming. The livestream is available via YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.