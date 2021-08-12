Tom Loeffler’s Hollywood Fight Nights returns Sept 16 at Montebello Country Club

Tom Loeffler’s 360 Promotions and Roy Jones Jr. Boxing in association with World Cup Boxing Series present the return of the acclaimed Hollywood Fight Nights series on Thursday, September 16 at the Quiet Cannon – Montebello Country Club.

It will be streamed live exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT).

Advance tickets are Now On-Sale for The VIP Boxing Experience. Priced at $125 (VIP Ringside), $100 (Preferred Seating), $80 and $60 (General Admission Seating) tickets may be purchased online at www.360Promotions.us and through the interactive seating chart.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. PT. For more information on the venue please visit www.QuietCannon.com.

Said Loeffler, “We’re excited to announce the return of Hollywood Fight Nights on Thursday, September 16. We had a great run at The Avalon in Hollywood and look forward to welcoming Southern California boxing fans to our new home with a larger capacity.”

“We’re putting together a tremendous card which Hollywood Fight Nights fans have grown accustomed to and will be announcing more details later this week.”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Hollywood Fight Nights series.