“Russian Rocky” – Exciting welterweight training five years after retiring

August 12th, 2021

Ed Mulholland

World Boxing News is pleased to report Ruslan Provodnikov, one of the most exciting welterweight fighters of the mid-2010s, is back in training for a possible return.

“The Russian Rocky” once reigned as briefly as super-lightweight world champion between 2013 and 2014. However, it was his willingness to engage in a battle that made Provodnikov a crowd favorite.

Now 37, Provodnikov signaled his intention to return to the sport in 2018. It failed to materialize. This time it’s hoped Provodnikov will be back in action at some point this year.

Speaking exclusively to World Boxing News the last time, Provodnikov discussed his mindset about making a comeback.

“To be honest, I’m not missing boxing, but I’m staying in great shape,” Provodnikov told WBN. “My weight in the morning is 146, so I’m feeling great, and nothing is bothering me.

“To get into the ring again, I need some big challenge to make me do that.”

Asked what he’d been focusing on, Provodnikov replied: “I’m spending all my time working in politics, giving back to my people.

“Also, I’ve been spending time with my family, which is the reason I was fighting for, so I can say that I’m happy.

“I never had any test or any advice from any doctors. Everything is fine with my health. I’m very healthy, looking into the fights I’ve been through, thanks to God, as I feel physically great.

WELTERWEIGHT RETURN

“I know that there aren’t many of the big names right now, so I honestly think that if I do come back, I will be one of the top guys.

“Right now, I only know Mikey Garcia is one of the top guys at 140 – with Crawford, Keith Thurman, and Errol Spence at 147. I’m a big fan of Crawford, and I always liked the way he fought.

“These are the type of names I would accept as a challenge if I do return,” he concluded.

Even in his veteran years, Provodnikov would be a welcome addition to the 147 pounds ranks. His efforts inside the ropes know no bounds.

Instantly, if he can prove his fitness and shake off the cobwebs, a clash with Manny Pacquiao would spring to mind. It would be an all-out war between the pair.

For now, just to see Provodnikov with enthusiasm to trade blows again is enough. WBN will keep an eye on the situation.