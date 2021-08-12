Ruben Torres talks about facing Richard Zamora on Aug 14

August 12th, 2021

Team Torres

Thompson Boxing’s undefeated lightweight prospect, Ruben “Ace” Torres (15-0, 9 KOs), is all set to battle Richard “Diamante” Zamora (19-4, 12 KOs), this Saturday, August 14th, 2021, on their “We. Are. Back.” event with fans in attendance.

Tickets priced at $50, $75, & $100, and are available for purchase by calling 714-935-0900, or online at ThompsonBoxing.com. This event will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA. Doors open at 5:00 pm PT with the first fight starting at 7:00 pm PT.

Torres who is wrapping up his final days of training camp with coach Danny Zamora, gives his thoughts on his upcoming fight with Zamora, fighting in front of fans, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“Camp has been great, I am very motivated, and I feel a big fight is coming soon, so I am staying very focused in the gym. Every opponent I face from this point on will see me as an opportunity to better their career, and I am not going to let that happen. My coach Danny Zamora and I have been sharpening up all my God given tools, and I can see the progress being made. I’m in great shape, ready to do damage.”

On his matchup with Richard Zamora:

“He is tough, he has a predictable style, but that doesn’t make him any less dangerous. He does a lot of good things in the ring that is the sign of a good fighter. He’s been in thee with some good fighters, so I know I must stay sharp in this fight to win.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I know I am right there for a top-15 ranking and a fight on a major network, and I have a great promoter in Thompson Boxing, so I am very focused on what I need to do on my end. I can feel the big moment coming, but I am not getting ahead of myself. I am very close to the fight I have be waiting for and I am looking to make a statement in this bout.”

On fighting in front of fans for the first time on a Thompson card post pandemic:

“It will be amazing, as I have a lot of friends and family who support my dreams of becoming a world champion and having them in attendance will be extra motivation for me. I love the way Thompson sets up shows for the fans and having them back in attendance will be a great spark for me.”

This event will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages, in additions to Fight Hub TV, our proud Media Partner.

Rich Marotta will operate as the blow-by-blow commentator with expert commentary by Doug Fischer and Steve Kim. Jessica Rosales will serve as the onsite ringside reporter.

This event is sponsored by Thompson Building Materials, transforming spaces in beautiful places; Omega Products International, the leading stucco manufacturer in the United States; Henry / Fortifiber, moisture system control as easy as 1,2,3, and Makita, rule the outdoors.