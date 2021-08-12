Kim Clavel vs Maria Soledad Vargas gets WBC approval for August 28

August 12th, 2021

For her first career main event on August 28, NABF champion and WBC # 1 aspirant Kim Clavel will now face Maria Soledad Vargas, from Morelia, Mexico, at IGA Stadium in Montreal.

Vargas has provided proof that she is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and she has already signed her contract and been approved by the WBC as well as the RACJ.

Vargas (15-3-1, 1KO) certainly represents a superior opponent for Clavel in this 10-round duel for the prestigious WBC Silver title and is a concern for Clavel’s coaches, Danielle Bouchard and Stéphane Larouche.

Vargas is undefeated in her last 8 fights, since 2017. In 2019, she faced WBC 105-pound champion Fabiana Bytygi (17-0-1, 5KO) on the road in the Czech Republic, and they fought to a draw in their World atomweight championship fight.

The tough Mexican fighter has won her last 3 fights including the most recent this past February. She will arrive in Montreal on Friday, Aug. 19th.

Also featured during this great comeback of international boxing in Montreal, world contender Mikael Zewski (34-2-0, 23KO) against Dilan “El Tremendo” Loza (15-4-1, 9KO) from Mexicali, solid Sébastien Bouchard (18-1-1, 8KO) versus the experienced Cleotis Pendarvis (21-8-2, 9KO) from Los Angeles, powerful Marie-Pier Houle (3-0-1, 1KO) versus Jeanette Zacarias Zapata (2-3-0, 0KO), of Mexico, and talented heavyweight Alexis Barrière (2-0-0, 2KO) vs. Angel Barron (1-1-0, 1KO), as well as Diizon Belfon (2-0-0, 2KO) and pro-debuting Petar Gavrilovic from Granby.

Presented in association with Lee Baxter Promotions, the “Under the Stars” event welcomes another quality boxer as the excellent and undefeated Mazlum Akdeniz (13-0-0, 7KO), of Montreal, will face Ricardo Diaz Nunez (8-5 -1, 1KO) of Baja California, Mexico, in an 8-round super lightweight bout. Akdeniz is known to consistently deliver spectacular fights with his uncompromising aggressive style. It will be his third fight in 2021 having won his last two fights in Colombia at the start of the year.

This will be the sixth time that GYM has presented a boxing event on the center court of the cozy tennis stadium and each time it was a resounding success. Ex-world champions Joachim Alcine, Jean Pascal, Adonis Stevenson, David Lemieux and Bermane Stiverne all left their mark there between 2006 and 2010.

On June 8, 2007, in the middle of a IBF welterweight eliminator between Quebecer Hermann Ngoudjo and American Randall Bailey remains memorable, because a deluge flooded the amphitheater. Fuses blew and there was complete darkness for a few minutes during the live ESPN2 broadcast. This event eventually to receive the 2007 ESPN Premier Boxing Event Award.

GYM has obtained authorization to sell 5,000 tickets for the occasion, available on ticketmaster.ca or at GYM (514) 383-0666.

The prices are $35, $50, $90 and $150 in the stands. On the parterre, 38 tables for 6 people are for $ 2,500, and a hearty meal and wine will be served to the guests. Tickets go on sale today Thursday, July 29 at noon.

“Under The Stars” will also be available on pay-per-view on Canal Indigo, Bell TV, Shaw TV and on Fite.TV for $ 49.99.