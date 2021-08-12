Jessica “The Cobra” Camara replaces Mary McGee on Broadway Boxing

August 12th, 2021

International Boxing Hall of Famer Lou DiBella announced today that due to IBF 140lb. World Champion Mary McGee suffering a knee injury in training camp, Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (8-2), of Montreal, Quebec, Canada, will now face former world champion Victoria Bustos (21-6) for the vacant WBO 140lb.

World Title on the Broadway Boxing event set for Friday, August 20. Camara’s world title opportunity follows her victory against former world champion Heather Hardy in May.

“It’s unfortunate that Mary McGee was injured in training. I know how excited she was for this title unification against Victoria Bustos,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “However, Jessica Camara, who will be stepping in for McGee, has earned this opportunity, following her tremendous performance against Heather Hardy. Tune into UFC Fight Pass on August 20 for an outstanding event featuring some of the best talent in women’s boxing.”

Scheduled for 10 rounds, Camara vs. Bustos is the co-feature bout on Broadway Boxing, on Friday, August 20, from the beautiful Sycuan Casino Resort in El Cajon, CA. The event will be streamed live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading streaming service for combat sports, starting at 8:00pm PT / 11:00pm ET.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, advance tickets, starting at $69, are now on sale. The Sycuan Casino Resort is located at 5469 Casino Way, El Cajon, CA 92019, thirty minutes from Downtown San Diego. Doors will open on the night of the event at 7:00pm PT.

Headlining the broadcast, WBA 140lb. World Champion Kali “K.O. Mequinonoag” Reis (17-7-1, 5 KOs), of Philadelphia, PA, makes the first defense of her world title against Los Angeles-based Australian veteran and former world champion Diana Prazak (14-3, 9 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round bout. The division’s vacant IBO title will also be on the line.

Reis’ ring nickname, “KO Mequinonoag”, which means “many feathers, many talents”, represents her Native American heritage, of which she is part Cherokee, Nipmuc, and Seaconke Wampanoag. In 2016, Reis became the first female Native American to win a world boxing title when she captured the WBC middleweight championship.

Reis has recently garnered a wealth of positive headlines from the entertainment industry for her starring role in the cinematic release, “Catch the Fair One”, which tells the story of kidnapped Indigenous women. The film opened at the acclaimed Tribeca Film Festival in June, receiving the Festival’s 2021 Audience Award for Best Narrative Feature, and Reis, in her acting debut, won the Special Jury Award for her performance. Click Here for the movie’s trailer.

Fighting in a scheduled eight-round WBA 147lb. World Title Eliminator, dubbed the “Thrilla for CasKilla”, Alma “The Conqueror” Ibarra (8-1, 4 KOs), of Monterrey, Mexico, faces Kandi “Krush” Wyatt (10-2, 3 KOs), of Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The winner will become the mandatory challenger for undisputed world champion Jessica McCaskill.

Top Mexican heavyweight prospect Elvis Garcia (11-0, 8 KOs), of Tacoma, WA, by way of Puerta de Mangos, Nayarit, Mexico, will compete in an eight-round bout. The charismatic Garcia, known for his heavy hands, hits the ring following an eighth-round stoppage of Daniel Cota Peinado on June 26, 2021. Referred to as Anthony Joshua’s “secret weapon”, Garcia served as Joshua’s main sparring partner in preparation for his world heavyweight championship rematch against Andy Ruiz in December 2019.