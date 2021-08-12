Errol Spence Jr. has emergency eye surgery to “be able to see kids grow”

August 12th, 2021

Unified WBC and IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. has vowed to return to action soon following eye surgery this week.

Spence was due to fight Manny Pacquiao on August 21 until doctors discovered a torn retina forcing “The Truth” to withdraw.

Despite the disappointment, Spence is glad medical experts found the ailment in time to save any long-term damage to his sight.

Glady, the correction went well enough to leave Spence hoping to fight again soon.

“Emergency surgery went great thanks to everyone for their well-wishes and prayers. I’ll be back in no time,” promised Spence.

“I look at it as, it could always be worse, and being able to see my kids grow is the most important thing to me. That’s even though I was telling the doctor let me fight this fight and I’ll get surgery right after.

“The doc didn’t have it.”

Spence made a statement to his fans for when he does return to action.

“[I will] still rocking the same colors my next fight so the merch will remain the same cause my tit was [fire]. I know for a fact Texas was coming to take Vegas over for the weekend.”

Facing one of the best welterweights of all time, Spence was confident pre-fight of taking Pacquiao’s name for his record.

“I have the ability to finish Pacquiao. For me, though, I’m focused on winning the fight.

“If you rush and go for the knockout, you either look sloppy, or something goes wrong. I have to fight my fight and at my pace. If the knockout comes, I’ll go for it,” he said at the time.

ERROL SPENCE JR WISHES

Instead, Pacquiao battles Yordenis Ugas as the Cuban steps in with just ten days’ notice to settle a score between the pair.

Being the gentleman, the Filipino Senator is, he was one of the first to send his best wishes to Spence.

“First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.,’’ stated Pacquiao.

“Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage.”

