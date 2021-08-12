“Not a comeback” – David Haye to fight “billionaire friend” on September 11

Former world cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye is returning to the ring at the age of 40. It was confirmed this week.

“The Hayemaker” – who got retired by Tony Bellew is two performances that proved his body was not up to the rigors of boxing anymore, will make a one-off appearance.

Haye will take on entrepreneur Joe Fournier, a wannabe boxer who was once rated at number ten by the now WBN-declassified WBA.

The Brit, who has a history of bad injuries, will attempt a final fling to put Fournier in his place once and for all.

He insists this won’t be the start of any prolonged run in the sport.

“This is not a comeback. This is about teaching Joe Fournier there are levels to the boxing game,” pointed out Haye. “One must stay in their lane or risk getting flattened.”

Fournier is 9-0 in the boxing ring but got roundly criticized for a string of no-hoper opponents. Haye plans to expose his fellow countryman on September 11 despite the pair openly being friends.

Haye helped Fournier when he first showed interest in boxing. The pair have been close ever since, as confirmed by Hayemaker Boxing.

“David Haye is returning to boxing, but this is not a comeback!

“This is about teaching a dear, but delusional, friend Joe Fournier that he should stay in his lane or risk getting flattened. September 11th, we are locked in for Haye v Fournier.”

Speaking of his intentions, Haye added: “There are certain things in life you can’t buy, Joe ‘The Billionaire’ Fournier needs to learn that.

“I was the heavyweight champion of the world just 10 years ago. I’m only 40. Joe is delusional. Champions are born, not bought.”

DAVID HAYE on OSCAR DE LA HOYA BILL

The “fight” takes place on the Oscar De La Hoya undercard and looks set to get sanctioned as a professional bout by the California State Athletic Commission.

It seems that due to a flurry of older fighters returning and big money on offer from Triller, that the CSAC is handing out licenses and sanctions at random.

De La Hoya returns at 48 to compete against Vitor Belfort, with tickets starting at $75 for the Pay Per View event.

Tickets go On-Sale this Friday, August 13, at 12:00 p.m. PT and may be purchased through AXS.com.

Furthermore, doors will open on the day of the event at 3:00 p.m. with the first bell at 3:15 p.m. local time.

The STAPLES Center is located at 1111 S. Figueroa St. in Los Angeles, CA 90015. Minimal VIP packages, as well as Super-Exclusive behind-the-scenes packages, will be available too.

