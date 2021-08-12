Conor Benn sparring “The World’s Hardest Scaffolder”

August 12th, 2021

CONOR Benn has been bashing up ‘The world’s hardest scaffolder.’

Benn is looking to emulate dad Nigel by conquering the boxing world and he’s well on his way after 18 straight wins.

He’s been in the gym sparring bonkers bareknuckle boxer Chas Symonds.

Symonds was a pro gloved boxer, winning the Southern Area welterweight title in his 27-fight career, but is better known recently as ‘The world’s hardest scaffolder.’

Symonds admits he was booted off building sites for his hysterical social media mickey takes of a scaffolder.

His character drinks Stella for breakfast, smokes roll ups, is covered in tattoos and is forever offending people and then asking: “What are you going to do about it ?”

Symonds has since reinvented himself as social media influencer Chasa’s Real Talk and has his second bareknuckle fight at the O2 Arena on Saturday, where Benn will be cheering him on.

The 38 year old from Croydon said: “I’ve had some tough spars with Connor.

“He doesn’t mess about it. After sparring we kiss and make up, but when he’s in the ring, he means business.

“Connor is a great inspiration. He tells me: ‘Don’t get up at eight o’clock and go for a run, get up at three o’clock, get your body used to being uncomfortable, get up earlier than your opponent and work harder than him.’”