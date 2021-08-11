New fears over Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder after Manny Pacquiao blow

August 11th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III quickly became the savior of boxing after the welterweight division suffered an almighty blow this week.

Manny Pacquiao facing a new opponent on August 21st has immediately set boxing fans’ hearts racing over a possible 2021 washout.

The Filipino legend battles Yordenis Ugas in ten days following an injury to unified welterweight ruler Errol Spence Jr.

As an eye injury keeps Spence on the sidelines, the fight of the summer is no more, adding to the frustration of delays for Canelo Alvarez and Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder.

Canelo, the pound-for-pound king, was due to fight in September, potentially against Caleb Plant in an undisputed unification. Negotiations failed at a late stage.

The pair seem to have put any future talks to bed as Canelo eyes a return in November and draws up a new shortlist.

As for Fury vs. Wilder, promoters already pushed the fight to October from July. Now, with Fury’s newborn child in and out of ICU, there are real fears for the Wilder event taking place in 2021.

Fury’s mind is elsewhere as the WBC heavyweight champion raises funds for those taking care of his baby Athena.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER DELAY

The big question is, “will Tyson Fury be able to set his mind of the Deontay Wilder trilogy?”

Having lost Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Pacquiao vs. Spence, and Canelo vs. Plant already, the Wilder showpiece is the biggest fight of the year left on the table.

But there are intense worries that Fury may get forced to delay the fight even further to take care of his family.

When the power of social media is utilised for good it’s beautiful to witness. We’ve raised over £27k in 5 hours @RMHCUK 👏🏽 Thank you all 🙏🏽

Please continue to support this cause,

raise awareness for an independent charity that depends on donations https://t.co/XibGxyKySd — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 9, 2021

If this worst-case scenario comes to fruition, the heavyweight division will have only Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk to look forward to this year. Even then, the vast majority of focus on that fight is from Europe.

The pandemic has no doubt cause havoc in the sport over the past year, especially. And with the Delta Variant hitting US shores, it could be a couple more months until stability fully returns.

Hit the worst in Europe by Delta, the United Kingdom has opened up totally, and cases have plateaued. Scientists expect this to be the case in the United States after an initial surge.

Boxing should be fully back on track by the end of the year. However, that still doesn’t stop incidents like torn retinas scrapping the biggest fights of the year.

Fingers crossed for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III, but we all know family comes first.

