Olympic gold the tip of the iceberg for boxing’s heavyweight wrecking ball

August 11th, 2021

Boxing got introduced to their newest wrecking heavyweight ball before he made his Olympic bid and came away with an expected gold medalist from Tokyo 2020.

Now, Bakhodir Jalolov – The Big Uzbek – is on the path to superstardom. The 27-year-old demolished the competition to win the super heavyweight crown in Japan.

Already 8-0 and possessing a one hundred percent knockout ratio, Jalolov is set to strike fear into the hearts of any top heavyweight in the world.

In the super heavyweight Semi-finals, a third-round referee stoppage victory against Great Britain’s Frazer Clarke was evidence enough.

Uzbekistan’s finest then followed it up by beating Richard Torrez Jr. in the tournament’s Final. Jalolov knocked out Torrez Jr. before they met at Kokugikan Arena. The clash was a rematch of their 2019 AIBA World Championships contest.

Jalolov had no trouble overcoming Torrez overall and proudly took the sport’s top Olympic prize home. Fans now await his return to the United States after a deserved rest.

Standing six-foot-six, he aims to go 9-0 in the coming months. Jalolov will have the spotlight on him considerably more than he did for his previous professional outings.

Born in Sariosiyo, Uzbekistan, the southpaw Jalolov has garnered tremendous accolades as an amateur, winning gold medals at the Asian Amateur Boxing Championships four times.

He also claimed medals at the World Cup Tournament, Liventsev Memorial Tournament, Great Silk Way Tournament, and Duisenkul Shopokov Memorial Tournament in 2015. Plus, at the World Cup of Petroleum Countries Tournament in 2014.

The big puncher also won numerous national championships. During his amateur career, Jalolov also focused on his education, earning a Master’s Degree in Sports Science.

HEAVYWEIGHT RANKING

His ranking with all major sanctioning bodies will get a boost as soon as he graces the ring again in anger. It won’t be long before a top fifteen spot is within his grasp.

A world title shot, predicted as early as 2023, would be the cherry on the cake. Whoever has the title better watch their backs.

Bakhodir Jalolov is coming.