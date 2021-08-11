Manny Pacquiao all class and business despite P4P legacy fight collapse

August 11th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

As World Boxing News reported a few weeks ago, Manny Pacquiao had the opportunity to claim the pound for pound top spot on August 21st.

A win over top-rated Errol Spence Jr. was enough for the Filipino legend to overtake Canelo Alvarez at the WBN Top 50 P4P Rankings summit.

As of August 10th, that chance had gone. Spence was ruled out of their Las Vegas showdown with a retinal tear by a trio of doctors.

Spence will be back, but Pacquiao is not facing a different foe. Step up Yordenis Ugas – the man who got handed Pacquiao’s belt outside of the ring.

Now, the Cuban has to earn it inside the ropes – and rightly so.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on Spence, Manny Pacquaio – as usual – was all class and business.

“First and foremost, I ask everyone to join me in praying for a full and complete recovery for Errol Spence Jr.,’’ stated Pacquiao.

“Thank God his physical examination discovered his eye condition before he suffered any further damage.

“I have agreed to fight Yordenis Ugas on August 21 for the WBA welterweight super championship. The proper way and the only way to win a world title is inside the ring.”

EVENT

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, is confident that Pacquiao’s subsequent fight interest wouldn’t subside.

“It’s an unfortunate turn of events that Errol has a retinal tear, and subsequent surgery has prevented him from participating in this big pay-per-view event,” said Brown,

“We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to the ring, but we’re excited that Manny has agreed to move forward.

“Ugas has stepped up to defend his title against the man who once held the title. Ugas was in the co-feature and had been preparing to fight on this date, so he’s ready.

“It’s a major challenge because now he has to make his first title defense against a boxing legend in a career-defining fight.’’

MANNY PACQUIAO P4P

Should Manny Pacquiao overcome Ugas, his place in the WBN Ratings will still improve. However, claiming the top spot again may now elude him forever.

Canelo Alvarez will remain at the helm, potentially for the rest of 2021 – barring a loss.

Tickets for the original event remain valid.

