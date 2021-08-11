GB Boxing Tokyo 2020 stars wanted by Eddie Hearn, especially medalists

August 11th, 2021

Matthew Pover

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has an Olympic shopping list to hand that includes all six of the significant Team GB medalists from Tokyo 2020.

Hours after the closing ceremony saw the curtain come down on the Games – Hearn had already snapped up Peter McGrail for his Liverpool show.

McGrail, who went out in the first round, was immediately added to the Liam Smith vs. Anthony Fowler event on October 9th.

But now, Hearn has his sights on signing Lauren Price, Frazer Clarke, Pat McCormack, Karris Artingstall, Ben Whittaker, and especially Galal Yafai.

Hearn already has the upper hand on all other promoters vying for those signatures as the Essex man has the persuasive power of Anthony Joshua behind him.

AJ, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist – was and still is – a significant influence at the Sheffield GB headquarters. It’s since expected that Hearn will snap up all six, plus Pat McCormack’s brother Luke.

Yafai is a shoo-in to appear on DAZN in the future as title-winning brothers Kal and Gamal already campaign with Hearn on the streaming service.

WBN understands that, in many cases, offers are already on the table.

EDDIE HEARN

Speaking as he confirmed the signing of McGrail, Hearn was looking forward to returning to Liverpool in the coming months.

“This is the best Saturday night card we’ve put on since I’ve promoted boxing. I can’t thank the fighters enough for taking so many big challenges on this card.

“This is exactly what we want from boxing. Saturday, October 9th, the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, live on DAZN worldwide.

“An incredible night of boxing headlined by the all-Liverpool clash between Liam Smith and Anthony Fowler.

“This fight is a fight that quite frankly two or three months ago I hadn’t thought about. Liam Smith went to Russia. He got robbed of a decision out there in a fight that probably should have taken him on to challenge for a world title.

“Anthony Fowler, under the tutelage of Shane McGuigan, has improved and improved and wants all of the big challenges.

“Both camps were quite shocked when I suggested it, but both camps considered the fight, and both camps believe they can win. The card is fantastic.”

Liverpool fans, as always, will be out in force for Smith vs. Fowler. McGrail will compete in his first pro-four-rounder on the card.

Watch out for more Team GB signings from Hearn in the coming weeks.