Robert Easter Jr. pleads not guilty to punching woman unconscious

August 10th, 2021

Scott Hirano

Former IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. pleaded not guilty for allegedly punching a woman unconscious on August 7th.

Easter got charged with assault and made a court appearance on Monday, where he denied the allegations. The boxer was subsequently released and ordered by authorities to have no contact with the victim.

The 30-year-old last fought in February when defeating Ryan Martin at Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville.

During proceedings, it was alleged the incident took place at Bucks Rack City Strip Club on Telegraph Road in the early hours of Saturday.

Selina Terry, 28, says Easter punched her with a closed fist on the left side of her face. The force of the blow caused her to lose consciousness.

In his police report, the officer who attended the scene stated that Terry, a club worker, had “a split lip and a chipped tooth” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Facing a charge of assault, Easter’s reputation has taken a battering due to the fact he’s alleged to have punched a woman in the face.

A warrant was issued for Easter in the wake of the attack, and there were reports he was on the run before police were able to charge him.

ROBERT EASTER JR CAREER

Having moved up to super-lightweight, Easter is on the verge of another world title shot if he can keep a two-fight winning run going. But it’s outside of the ring where the Toledo man is facing his toughest fight to date.

If found guilty, Easter faces years in prison and the end of his boxing career.

Winning the world title against Richard Commey in 2016, Easter made defenses against Luis Cruz, Denis Shafikov, and Javier Fortuna. He then lost the red strap to Mikey Garcia.

A draw with Rances Barthelemy followed before he got back to winning ways against Adrian Granados in October 2019.